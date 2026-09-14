Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore celebrated the party's win in local body elections, vowing to review seats where they lost. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot hit back, accusing the BJP of misusing state machinery to install their own mayors.

BJP Hails Victory, Vows Review

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Monday hailed the party’s performance in the state local body elections and expressed his gratitude to the people. He said the party will review its performance in seats where it has not done well. “The public has peacefully concluded a very successful voting process and has bestowed its grace upon us. No matter how much the opposition boasts, we have secured more than double the number of seats compared to them. We extend our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the public for the blessings they have showered upon us,” Rathore told ANI.

“In some locations, we faced resentment from our own party members, which inevitably resulted in losses for us. We will review, analyze, and rectify this situation. Our focus will remain on regular reviews and exploring how we can improve further. Maintaining discipline will also be a priority for us...We never rely on government machinery; we rely on our organization. Had we relied on government machinery, the Congress would have been reduced to zero seats. Yet, the Congress did win some seats, didn't they?" he added.

Congress Alleges Misuse of State Machinery

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot had earlier accused the BJP government in the state of misusing state machinery to get mayor’s position. “Despite arbitrary delimitation, the use of the entire government machinery, the Chief Minister's road shows, and so on, the BJP, stunned by its defeat in the municipal elections, is now misusing the police to install its own mayor. Having lost in Pali, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Bharatpur municipal corporations out of the 10, the BJP now wants to intimidate and threaten independent and Congress councilors through the police in Jodhpur and Alwar to win them over to its side,” he said.

“The police and district administration must ensure that such partisan actions do not take place. The Congress is taking this act with utmost seriousness. Accountability will be fixed for the officials involved in such improper acts,” he added.

The ruling BJP secured majority in several municipal corporations. (ANI)