A 24-karat gold-plated Ganesha idol adorned with 3,83,800 American diamonds has been installed in Hyderabad's Begum Bazar for Ganesh Chaturthi. Crafted by Lichi Pearl Set Jewels, the idol took eight workers eight months to complete.

A 24-karat gold-plated Lord Ganesha idol adorned with 3,83,800 American diamonds has been installed at Lichi Pearl Set Jewels in Begum Bazar on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Speaking to ANI, organiser of Lichi Pearl Set Jewels, Adhar Agarwal, said the idol was installed as part of the establishment's third year of Ganesh celebrations and was specially crafted this year. "We have made this 24-carat gold-plated Ganesha idol. This year, we have been installing Ganesha for the past two years. This is our third year, but this year we thought of doing something special, so with the blessings of Ganesha, we have got this beautiful idol done," Agarwal said.

Intricate Design and Craftsmanship

He said the idol is made of brass and uses five different metals. At the back arch of the idol, a glimpse of Dasavataram has been incorporated, while Balaji is placed at the top, with Saraswati and Lakshmi on the sides.

"The idol is completely studded with 3,83,800 American diamonds. So these are the same things which are used in our fashion jewellery. So we thought of giving a jewellery touch to the idol. Whatever raw materials are used in our fashion jewellery, the same raw materials we have used in the idol," Agarwal said.

He said the idol was intricately crafted, with each stone hand-fitted, and eight workers had worked on it day and night for eight months.

"We have a team of card designers. We have a team of casting people. We have a team of stone setters, and we have a team of polishing workers also. So they are working day and night, and they have crafted this beautiful idol out of it," Agarwal said.

Inspiration and Personal Connection

He said the base design of the idol was inspired by Lalbagh ka Raja and added that, being born and brought up in Hyderabad's Old City, the team had a connection with the Ganpati festival.

"Old City has a special place for the Ganpati festival. So from childhood itself, we had a feeling like we should do something special. But this time Lord Ganesha gave us a chance. They made us capable of doing something special. So we made this beautiful idol out of it," he said.