Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra said UCC is a 'big resolution' of the BJP and could be implemented in the national capital by 2029 if Delhi is included among the NDA-ruled states listed for its implementation, citing the Home Minister's announcement.

Mishra on Uniform Civil Code

Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a "big resolution" of the BJP and could be implemented in the national capital if Delhi is included among the states listed for implementation. Mishra was responding to the media on the sidelines of the 'Hindi Diwas and Vande Mataram Samman Samaroh' organised by Nyay Bhasha Bharti at the Delhi High Court.

Speaking about the implementation of UCC, Mishra said, "This is an announcement by the Home Minister and also a resolution of the BJP, and we have seen that in the government led by the Prime Minister, all the resolutions made one by one with the people of India, all those resolutions are being fulfilled."

"Uniform Civil Code is a big resolution, the fulfilment of which has been announced repeatedly, and now today the Home Minister has fixed a deadline in a way that UCC will be implemented in all the NDA-ruled states by 2029 and if Delhi is included in it, then UCC will definitely be implemented in Delhi," he added.

The event, organised on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, was attended by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, Supreme Court Bar Association President Pradeep Rai, VHP Joint Secretary Dr Surendra Kumar Jain, Advocate Vidhi Gupta, Mohd Faiz Khan and others.

Emphasis on Hindi and 'Vande Mataram'

During his address, Mishra spoke about the importance of the Hindi language and said that language moves alongside power and gradually establishes its place in society.

On 'Vande Mataram'

Speaking about the National Song 'Vande Mataram', Mishra said it was a matter of irony that the country had to wait for so long for it to be sung in its entirety. "It is a matter of great irony that we had to wait so long for Vande Mataram to be sung in its entirety. Who has a problem with it? You may have seen a video in which a mother and son were seen running away. Those who cut Vande Mataram were the very people who divided the country," he said.

Role of Cinema and Global Recognition

Highlighting the role of cinema in promoting Hindi, Mishra said Bollywood had played a major role in taking the language to different parts of the country. "If Hindi has reached every corner of the country today, Bollywood has played the biggest role in taking it there," he said.

Referring to the Hindi song sung by the President of Indonesia at the BRICS Summit, Mishra said Indian traditions and languages were gaining global recognition. "Yoga is reaching people across the world, Ayurveda is reaching people across the world, and Hindi, too, will reach the world," he said.

Concern Over Declining Hindi Usage

Expressing concern over the declining use of Hindi among children, Mishra said, "It is ironic that our children are still taking such a long time to learn Hindi."

"Hindi had almost disappeared from the Army and the judiciary, but today, it has begun to make a comeback there," he added.

Referring to India's history, Mishra said that in 1947, only about five per cent of people spoke English and those people communicated with the British. "Power was handed over to them. Power was not transferred through an election," he said. (ANI)