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Lethal Boeing AH-64 Apache Joins India’s Arsenal, Boosts Air Combat Power

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 10 2026, 05:12 PM IST
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India’s combat strength gets a major boost as the Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopter strengthens the Army’s battlefield capabilities. Recently showcased in live firing drills, the Apache proved its deadly precision with missiles, rockets, and advanced targeting systems, enhancing India’s modern warfare readiness.

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