West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh praised India's leadership at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, crediting PM Modi for steering collaboration between member nations toward a stable and prosperous future, highlighting the role of India, Russia and China.

Ghosh Lauds India's BRICS Leadership

As world leaders convene at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday lauded the collaborative momentum between member countries, asserting that India’s leadership is steering the world toward a stable and prosperous future.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh highlighted the alignment of major nations, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the efforts. "When three great countries of Asia—Russia, China, and India—work together, there will be progress, and many of the world's problems will cool down. This is moving in that direction, and the leadership is being provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I believe that India alone will show the world the path to peace and prosperity... This is forming a new equation, which is for the world and in the interest of the world," Ghosh said.

BRICS Summit: Theme and Objectives

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges. The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE.

New Delhi Declaration 2026 Adopted

The New Delhi Declaration 2026, adopted unanimously at the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital, has placed strong emphasis on strengthening cultural and people-to-people cooperation among member countries, with the grouping calling for greater exchanges in education, tourism, culture, sports, youth affairs, women-led development and civil society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the unanimous adoption of the declaration at the Summit, saying, “No member has raised any objection. The New Delhi Declaration 2026 is adopted unanimously.”

Under the section on “Strengthening Cultural & People-to-People Cooperation”, BRICS countries reaffirmed the importance of people-to-people exchanges and initiatives in enhancing “mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation” among member nations and their peoples.

(ANI)