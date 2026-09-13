Congress's KC Venugopal called NSUI's win in the Garhwal University elections a 'comprehensive defeat' for the BJP. He said it shows Uttarakhand is fed up with the BJP's 'anti-people' policies and predicted a similar result in DUSU polls.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday said the NSUI's victory in the Garhwal University elections was a “comprehensive defeat” of the BJP and expressed confidence that Congress will win next year’s assembly polls.

In a post on X, he also expressed confidence of NSUI, the student wing of Congress, winning the DUSU polls also. He accused BJP government in Uttarakhand of pursuing “anti-people” policies.

Venugopal on 'Anti-People' Policies

“NSUI’s spectacular victory in the Garhwal University elections is a comprehensive defeat of the BJP. It is evident that Uttarakhand is fed up with their anti-people policies that have led to unprecedented loot and destruction in the state. This is also a message from India’s youth and students who were waiting for an opportunity to punish the BJP for the horrible violence meted out during the Jantar Mantar protests,” Venugopal said.

“The BJP will face a similar fate in the upcoming DUSU elections, where our NSUI panel will emerge victorious with massive margins. Come 2027, the people will also drive the BJP away from power in Uttarakhand and bring a Congress regime that truly cares for the youth, marginalised and underprivileged,” he added.

Eyes on Upcoming Polls

Delhi University Students Union elections are slated for September 18 and votes will be counted a day later.

Political parties have stepped up their preparations for the Uttarakhand assembly polls expected to be held early next year. The BJP won the past two assembly polls in the state and is hoping for a hat-trick victory. Congress is keen to return to power in the state which was carved out of Uttar Pradesh.