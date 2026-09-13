The BRICS New Delhi Declaration's condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack provided relief to victims' families. Kin of the deceased thanked PM Modi for raising the issue globally, calling the 'zero-tolerance' stance a significant step.

The unanimous adoption of the BRICS New Delhi Declaration, which explicitly condemned the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, has brought a sense of validation and emotional relief to the grieving families of the victims. The joint declaration issued at the summit strongly denounced the tragic incident that claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for a global "zero-tolerance" policy against terrorism, cross-border networks and terrorist financing.

Victims' Families React to Declaration

Reacting to the international development, Aishanya Dwivedi, whose husband Shubham Dwivedi lost his life in the attack, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the critical issue on the global platform. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to our Prime Minister on behalf of all 26 families, for raising such a major issue as terrorism on a global stage from within India... For us 26 families, this signifies that while honouring the sacrifice of our 26 loved ones, the government is taking, and will continue to take, decisive steps against terrorism,” Aishanya told ANI.

Highlighting the unified stance, Aishanya stated that the development is a powerful example of prominent leaders condemning the practice of using attacks on a specific religion to enhance terrorism. She said, “It is a powerful example that at a major summit like BRICS, attended by representatives from such prominent nations, there was a collective call for a 'zero-tolerance' policy against terrorism... He condemned the practice of using attacks on a specific religion to fuel terrorism..."

Welcoming the international consensus reached at the recent BRICS summit, Sanjay Dwivedi, whose son Shubham Dwivedi lost his life in the tragic terror attack, expressed a sense of relief while emphasising that diplomatic resolutions alone are not enough to defeat global terrorism. "This brings a sense of satisfaction to the affected families. The fight against terrorism being waged by our Prime Minister and our government is garnering global support. However, these powerful nations must also realise that merely passing a resolution does not eradicate terrorism," Sanjay Dwivedi told ANI.

Key Points of New Delhi Declaration

Meanwhile, the BRICS countries on Saturday adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, backing the aspirations of India and Brazil to play a greater role in the United Nations, including its Security Council, while strongly condemning the April 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and calling for zero tolerance towards terrorism.

The declaration, adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, said China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterated their support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council. The BRICS leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to reforming the UN Security Council to make it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, with greater representation for developing countries On terrorism, the grouping condemned “in the strongest terms” the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, in which 26 people were killed and several others injured.

The declaration reaffirmed BRICS’ commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens. It also called for zero tolerance for terrorism and rejected double standards in countering the menace.