Congress MLA G Madhusudan Reddy slammed the BRS for holding a 'mock assembly' on the 22-A land issue, calling it a 'highly objectionable' attempt to divert public attention from alleged irregularities in the 'Dharani' system under its rule.

Congress Slams BRS Mock Assembly as 'Diversion Tactic'

Congress MLA G Madhusudan Reddy on Sunday termed the BRS party’s decision to hold a mock assembly during the Telangana Assembly’s discussion on the 22-A land and revenue issue as “highly objectionable”, accusing the opposition party of attempting to divert attention from alleged irregularities during its tenure.

Reddy said the BRS had been campaigning against the Congress government over the past 10 days, alleging wrongdoing under the provisions of 22-A. He said the state Revenue Minister had already provided a detailed clarification on the issue in the Assembly. “For the last ten days, the BRS party has been canvassing that, under the guise of 22-A, the government has been doing wrong things. But today, our Revenue Minister gave a clarification. He spoke for about four hours in the Assembly,” Reddy said.

He criticised the BRS for conducting a mock Assembly at Telangana Bhavan while the issue was being discussed in the legislature. “When the issue is being discussed in the Assembly, BRS deliberately conducted a mock assembly. It is highly objectionable,” the Congress MLA said.

Reddy further accused the BRS of trying to divert public attention from what he alleged were mistakes made by the previous government in the land and revenue system under Dharani. “They are doing this to divert attention from the issue that they made a lot of mistakes under the guise of ‘Dharani’ when they were in power,” he said.

BRS Holds Mock Assembly to Highlight Govt 'Failures'

The BRS on Saturday organised a mock Assembly at Telangana Bhavan after several of its MLAs were suspended from the state Assembly for the remainder of the Monsoon Session. The exercise was aimed at highlighting what the party alleged were failures of the Congress government.

During the mock proceedings, BRS leaders raised issues concerning irrigation, power supply, farmers, land and revenue matters, tribal welfare and the alleged non-implementation of Congress’ election promises.

Former minister G Jagadish Reddy criticised the Congress government over irrigation and alleged that Telangana was losing its share of river water. He also credited the previous BRS government with projects including Kaleshwaram, Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao and suspended party MLAs and MLCs had earlier met Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhawan.

MLAs Suspended Amidst Disruptions

Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar suspended over 20 BRS MLAs for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for allegedly disrupting proceedings and raising slogans.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy also criticised the Congress government and opposed the suspension of BRS legislators. (ANI)