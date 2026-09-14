Employee organisations of the Department of Posts praised the government and PM Modi for transforming India Post into a modern, citizen-centric network. They highlighted the expansion of services like banking, Aadhaar, PAN, and passport facilities.

Representatives of All India employee organisations of the Department of Posts hailed the Government for 'reinventing' India Post and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for turning it into a modern, citizen-centric service network, saying that the changes have significantly expanded the role of India Post and brought a wide range of citizen-centric services closer to people across the country.

According to an official release from Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, the representatives said that India Post today goes far beyond traditional mail delivery, with faster delivery services, Aadhaar-related facilities, PAN and Passport Seva services, doorstep banking and digital pension services strengthening its public-service role.

Delegation Meets Union Minister Jitendra Singh

A delegation of representatives of All India employee organisations of the Department of Posts called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh, at Kartavya Bhawan, New Delhi, today.

The delegation discussed the transformation of postal services as well as various matters concerning employees, employee organisations and pensioners.

During the interaction, the representatives spoke about the expansion of India Post’s service portfolio over the past decade, including delivery within 24 hours in applicable services, Aadhaar-related services and the availability of PAN and Passport Seva facilities through the postal network. They also spoke about the growing role of India Post in providing banking and financial services at the doorstep, particularly in rural areas.

Jitendra Singh said that the transformation of India Post is reflected in the changing role of the postman, who today is increasingly taking banking and other essential services directly to citizens. From traditional letter delivery, the postal network has expanded into a wider platform for delivering financial and citizen services, with its extensive reach providing an important last-mile connection between government services and people, a release said.

The Minister said that the expansion of India Post Payments Bank and doorstep banking has enabled the postal network to take financial services to villages and households, allowing citizens to access banking facilities closer to their homes. The postal network has also expanded services such as Digital Life Certificates for pensioners, making essential pension-related services more accessible and convenient.

Jitendra Singh also recalled the important role played by postal employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the postal network continued to provide essential services despite the nationwide lockdown. Postal personnel helped take banking services and cash to citizens at their homes, while postal vehicles and infrastructure were also utilised for the delivery and movement of essential medical and protective supplies.

The Minister said that the vast nationwide network of the Department of Posts is a valuable public-service asset and can be utilised more extensively for government programmes, citizen outreach and last-mile delivery.

Employee Service Matters Raised with Government

The delegation also expressed its willingness to contribute to efforts aimed at making greater use of the postal network for public-service delivery and government initiatives.

During the interaction, the delegation placed before Jitendra Singh various service-related and organisational matters concerning postal employees, including issues relating to verification and recognition of employee organisations, representation in departmental forums, pensioners and certain long-pending service matters, a release further said.

The delegation also raised matters concerning certain categories of employees and service benefits. Jitendra Singh said that matters requiring examination would be considered through the appropriate administrative process, keeping in view the applicable rules as well as legal and financial implications.

The interaction also covered the need to further strengthen the delivery of citizen-centric services through the postal network and to make effective use of its vast nationwide reach in support of government initiatives.

The delegation thanked Jitendra Singh for the interaction and for giving representatives an opportunity to place their service-related matters before the Government, a release added. (ANI)