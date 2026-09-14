Himachal Pradesh University teachers continued their 'Save University Campaign' protest for the 13th day, demanding protection of the university's autonomy, academic freedom, and institutional dignity against perceived administrative overreach.

The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers' Welfare Association (HPUTWA) continued its “Save University Campaign” for the 13th consecutive day on Monday, demanding protection of the university's autonomy, academic freedom and institutional dignity.

The teachers held a mass protest outside the Vice-Chancellor's office, calling for preservation of Himachal Pradesh University's independent identity and strengthening of its democratic functioning.

Defending a Legacy of Academic Freedom

Addressing the gathering, Rakesh Kumar Negi said Himachal Pradesh University was not merely an administrative institution but an institution built over decades through the efforts of teachers, researchers and students and its academic traditions. He said autonomy was the foundation of its effective and independent functioning.

Professor Chandra Mohan Parsheera said that over the past 56 years, the university had made significant contributions to education and research and represented a shared legacy of thousands of teachers, employees and students. “Knowledge cannot be assessed merely through a three-hour examination,” he said, stressing that research and academic work continued round the clock at the university. He questioned attempts to impose restrictions on autonomous institutions in the name of administrative reforms.

Autonomy Not to be Weakened for Accountability

HPUTWA Secretary Ankush Bhardwaj said teachers supported accountability and transparency but autonomy could not be weakened in the name of accountability. He said decisions concerning the university should be taken through democratic and institutional processes.

Joint Secretary Anjali Sharma said autonomy was not merely an administrative issue but was directly linked to academic freedom in teaching, research and decision-making. She said that instead of affecting the university's independent functioning, efforts should focus on strengthening resources, laboratories and infrastructure to bring about improvements.

'Struggle to Protect Dignity'

HPUTWA President Professor Nitin Vyas said the campaign, which had entered its 13th day, reflected the unity of teachers and their commitment to the university. “This struggle is not against any individual but for protecting the dignity of the university,” he said, adding that the campaign would continue peacefully and through democratic means. Vyas also expressed gratitude to teachers, employees and students for their support for the campaign. (ANI)