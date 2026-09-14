Congress MP Karti Chidambaram criticised the all-veg menu at the BRICS Summit, alleging the BJP's 'upper-caste, vegetarian' political beliefs influenced the cultural portrayal, ignoring that 80% of Indians eat meat and seafood.

'BJP is an upper-caste, vegetarian, Hindutva party'

Amid a row over the vegetarian menu at the BRICS Summit, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday criticised the Centre's cultural representation, saying India’s culinary diversity should include meat and seafood as part of its broader cultural ethos.

Speaking to ANI, Chidambaram alleged that the BJP’s political beliefs influence how India’s culture is projected globally. "We must be gracious hosts, but this government has got a cultural thrust in the way India is portrayed. And the problem is that this government believes there is only a certain cultural ethos which India must follow. That comes from their political belief. The BJP is an upper-caste, vegetarian, Hindutva, North Indian political party. 80% of Indians eat meat. So if you want to showcase Indian cuisine, there is no reason to withhold by serving meat or seafood, which is also part of our culture. So while whoever wants to be vegetarian can be vegetarian, but if you really want to showcase Indian culinary diversity, you must showcase all its diversity," he said.

When asked if this happened deliberately, Chidambaram said, "100% it happened deliberately because the BJP is an upper-caste Hindu vegetarian political party."

India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 Chairmanship on September 12-13. India's Chairmanship was guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

Political Row Over Gala Dinner Menu

A major political row erupted following the entirely vegetarian gala dinner hosted by PM Narendra Modi for BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam. Congress accused the government of "imposing dietary" preferences on foreign dignitaries, while Union Ministers defended the menu as a showcase of India's rich culinary traditions.

Sparking the controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted on X that 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian, adding a lighter personal touch. "Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature," he said, sharing a picture of the dish. (ANI)