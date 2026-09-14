The 22nd annual State Conference of the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India – Kerala Chapter will be held in Kovalam. Nearly 400 delegates are expected to attend, with eminent speakers discussing recent advances in the field.

The 22nd annual State Conference of the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India – Kerala State Chapter, will be held at Udaya Samudra, Kovalam, with nearly 400 delegates from across Kerala expected to participate.

Eminent speakers from different parts of India will take part in an extensive scientific programme covering recent advances in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

As part of the conference, specialised pre-conference courses and workshops will also be conducted at KIMSHEALTH Hospital and the ReNew Aesthetic Centre, Aakulam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Focus on Latest Advances

The scientific programme has been designed to extensively cover the latest advances in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, including AI-based applications, digital and virtual surgical planning, aesthetic and reconstructive procedures, contemporary implantology, treatment-oriented clinical decision-making, and emerging technologies in maxillofacial practice.

Interactive Scientific Format

A distinctive feature of this year’s conference is the emphasis on interactive scientific formats, with focused deliberations, panel discussions, case-based sessions, debates and expert interactions rather than conventional lectures alone. This unique approach is intended to encourage discussion, critical thinking and practical exchange of ideas between faculty and delegates, making the scientific programme more clinically relevant, engaging and future-oriented.

Organising Committee

The conference is being organised by the Trivandrum Maxillofacial Study Circle. Mathew Jose is the Organising Chairman and Benoy Stanly the Organising Secretary. The organising team also includes Dinesh Gopal, Joji Thomas, Anand Sekhar, Anup Nair, Achuthan Nair, Suvy Manuel, Yeshaswini Thelekkat, Deepu Sati and Sherin Kalam along with other Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons from Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)