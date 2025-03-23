user
Mar 23, 2025, 9:57 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 23: Rajasthan records first successful Ostrich breeding at Ramniwas Bagh Zoo

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto march 23 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

9:58 AM IST

Summer rain to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in Malappuram, Wayanad

Kerala braces for summer showers with warnings of heavy rain and strong winds. Malappuram and Wayanad districts are on yellow alert today, while unusual weather phenomena raise concerns across the state.
 

9:12 AM IST

Rajasthan records first successful Ostrich breeding at Ramniwas Bagh Zoo

For the first time in Rajasthan, an ostrich has successfully bred in captivity at Ramniwas Bagh Zoo in Jaipur. Female ostrich Avantika laid 11 eggs, and one chick has hatched, becoming a major tourist attraction. Authorities highlight this as a significant achievement in wildlife conservation.
 

8:50 AM IST

Randeep Hooda back on horseback, recalls suffering knee injury during Swatantrya Veer Savarkar shoot

On the occasion of the first anniversary of the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda celebrated the occasion by posting a number of photographs from the set on various social media platforms.

8:48 AM IST

Earth Hour 2025: Delhi to Kerala, India unites in darkness to illuminate climate action

Cities across India observed Earth Hour on Saturday night by switching off lights between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm. Iconic landmarks like India Gate, Qutub Minar, the Telangana Secretariat, and the Kerala Assembly participated in the global event organized by WWF to raise awareness about energy conservation and environmental protection.

8:47 AM IST

Operation D-Hunt: Kerala cops file 7,038 cases, arrest 7,307 individuals in major anti-drug crackdown

Kerala Police's Operation D-Hunt marks one month with over 7,000 arrests and major narcotics seizures across the state. The drive aims to curb the sale and use of drugs like MDMA and cannabis.

8:45 AM IST

CBI submits closure report in Mumbai Court in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a closure report on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.

