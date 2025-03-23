LIVE India News updates on March 23: Rajasthan records first successful Ostrich breeding at Ramniwas Bagh Zoo

Summer rain to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in Malappuram, Wayanad
Kerala braces for summer showers with warnings of heavy rain and strong winds. Malappuram and Wayanad districts are on yellow alert today, while unusual weather phenomena raise concerns across the state.
Rajasthan records first successful Ostrich breeding at Ramniwas Bagh Zoo
For the first time in Rajasthan, an ostrich has successfully bred in captivity at Ramniwas Bagh Zoo in Jaipur. Female ostrich Avantika laid 11 eggs, and one chick has hatched, becoming a major tourist attraction. Authorities highlight this as a significant achievement in wildlife conservation.
Randeep Hooda back on horseback, recalls suffering knee injury during Swatantrya Veer Savarkar shoot
On the occasion of the first anniversary of the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda celebrated the occasion by posting a number of photographs from the set on various social media platforms.
Earth Hour 2025: Delhi to Kerala, India unites in darkness to illuminate climate action
Cities across India observed Earth Hour on Saturday night by switching off lights between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm. Iconic landmarks like India Gate, Qutub Minar, the Telangana Secretariat, and the Kerala Assembly participated in the global event organized by WWF to raise awareness about energy conservation and environmental protection.
Operation D-Hunt: Kerala cops file 7,038 cases, arrest 7,307 individuals in major anti-drug crackdown
Kerala Police’s Operation D-Hunt marks one month with over 7,000 arrests and major narcotics seizures across the state. The drive aims to curb the sale and use of drugs like MDMA and cannabis.
CBI submits closure report in Mumbai Court in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Sources
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a closure report on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.
