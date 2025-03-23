user
All Class 11 state board exams in Assam cancelled amid question paper leak

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced the cancellation of remaining subjects in the ongoing Higher Secondary First Year examination, 2025 due to reports of question paper leak and breach of protocol.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced the cancellation of remaining subjects in the ongoing Higher Secondary First Year examination, 2025 which were originally scheduled on March 24 to March 29 due to reports of question paper leak and breach of protocol.

As per a release, the examination of Mathematics subject of the HS First Year Examination - 2025 was postponed vide Notification No. ASSEB-II/HS First Year/Instructions/ 2025/02 dated 20/03/2025 on the basis of the reports received regarding alleged leakage of question paper.

The release noted, All Inspector of Schools and Principals of Lead Colleges had received back the sealed packets of question papers of Mathematics, on the basis of instruction issued by the Board and from their reports it is seen that some of institutions have opened the sealed packets of question paper on 20/03/2025, whereas the examination was scheduled to be held in the second session of 21/03/2025."

The release said, "Keeping in view of above, it is presumed that leakages of question papers in the rest of the examination cannot be ruled out, as all the remaining subjects are in the custody of each institution of Assam where examination is being held."

Also read: Amit Shah begins 3-day Assam visit; to inaugurate police academy, address Bodo student conference

"Therefore, it is decided that the examination of the remaining subjects of HS First Year Examination - 2025 as scheduled earlier from 24/03/2025 to 29/03/2025 are hereby cancelled," said in the order issued by Ranjan Kumar Das, Controller of Examinations i/c, Assam State School Education Board on Saturday," the release continued.

The order further stated that, "The further course of action will be intimated to all concerned, in accordance with the decision to be taken in the Board meeting to be held on 24/03/2025."

Meanwhile, Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has suspended the affiliation of 15 private schools across 10 districts of the state for breaking the seal of Class 11 (HS First Year) Mathematics question papers before the scheduled time, leading to a leak.

Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said, "The state government will take action against 3 provincialised school for violating the rules in similar manner. FIRs are being lodged, and these schools are barred from admitting Class XI students for 2025-26." 

Also read: Video shows private guards frisking Assam cops, CM defends, gets schooled (WATCH)

