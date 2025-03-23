UP SHOCKER! Woman found hanging from tree with hands tied, probe underway

Read Full Article

The body of a woman was found hanging from a tree at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Sunday, with her hands tied, police said.

Officials have launched an investigation, and four teams have been formed to probe the incident.

"Today, at around 7.30 am, a call was received on Dial 112 regarding the body of a woman found hanging from a tree in front of her house in Sariya Gulabpur village. The hands of the deceased were tied," Ballia Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh told ANI.

He said that the woman had been alone at home for the past two days as her parents went to Lucknow. Upon receiving the information, local police, area officers, ASP, field units, and other investigation teams reached the spot. The woman's body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

The villagers told the police that the woman's parents and one of their relatives had gone to Lucknow for the past two days to get some medicines. However, villagers could not provide detailed information about the incident.

"She was alone at her home. Until 4:30 PM yesterday, she was with her cousin," SP Singh said, adding that they will conduct the post-mortem with proper videography.

"Four teams have been formed to investigate, and actions will be taken accordingly," he added.

