'Physically tired, mentally unfit, impossible PM unaware: Prashant Kishor's slams CM Nitish Kumar (WATCH)

Prashant Kishor has called for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to resign stating that the Janata Dal (United) chief's ability to govern has been compromised due to both physical exhaustion and mental unfitness.
 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 23, 2025, 4:27 PM IST

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has called for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to resign stating that the Janata Dal (United) chief's ability to govern has been compromised due to both physical exhaustion and mental unfitness.

Addresing a press conference on Sunday here, Kishor said, "The first person to comment on Nitish Kumar's health was his ally, Sushil Kumar Modi... Since then, many Bihar Ministers have commented on his health. I never made a comment on it till January. But during the BPSC protests, I learned that Nitish Kumar's mental condition has deteriorated so much that he has no clue what's going on in the state."

He added, "Nitish Kumar is physically tired and mentally unfit. If you want evidence for this, just ask him to name the Ministers in his Council. Nitish Kumar should resign."

Kishor emphasized the severity of Kumar's mental state and suggested that he should step down from his position as Chief Minister. Kishor also said, "The BJP deserves equal blame because it's not possible that the Prime Minister or Home Minister are not aware that Nitish Kumar is mentally unfit."

Meanwhile, a poster targeting the Janata Dal-United supremo appeared outside the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna.
The poster read, "The non-serious Chief Minister, Jan Jan Man Adhinayan Jay Hai, Nahi Kursi Kursi Kursi Kursi Jay Hai."

Nitish Kumar National Anthem row

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday shared a video on social media platform X of Nitish Kumar at an event in which he seen to be gesturing and apparently talking while the national anthem was being played. Yadav posted on X, "At least please do not insult the national anthem, Hon'ble Chief Minister. You insult youth, students, women and elderly people every day. Sometimes they clap on Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day and mock his martyrdom, and sometimes they clap on the national anthem!"

He alleged that the Bihar CM was "not mentally or physically stable" and called his condition a matter of great concern for the State.

"PS: Let me remind you that you are the Chief Minister of a big state. You are not mentally and physically stable even for a few seconds and your being in this position in such an unconscious state is a matter of great concern for the state. Do not insult Bihar like this again and again," he added in a post on X. 

