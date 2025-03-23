Shahi Jama Masjid chief Zafar Ali arrested for inciting Sambhal violence (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid committee in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the violence that erupted on November 24, 2024, during a court-ordered survey of the mosque.

The chief of Jama Masjid Sadar Chief & Shahi Mosque Committee Chief was brought at Chandausi Court.

He was taken into custody by the SIT team of the Sambhal police in connect with the November violence.

The Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid became the center of controversy following a petition alleging it was built on the site of an ancient Hindu temple. This led to a court-mandated survey on November 24, 2024, which sparked protests from the local Muslim community. Approximately 1,000 protesters gathered to oppose the survey, leading to clashes with the police. The ensuing violence resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries, including among police personnel.

Also read: UAE, Dawood Ibrahim, ISI link: UP Police's 4,400-page chargesheet on Sambhal riots names 79 accused

On March 23, 2025, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) detained Zafar Ali for questioning regarding his alleged role in the November violence. Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi confirmed the arrest, stating that evidence indicated Ali played an incendiary role during the unrest. ​

Ali has denied the allegations, asserting, "I did not incite any violence." He was previously detained on November 25, 2024, a day after the violence, but was released following interrogation. ​

The November 24 incident has heightened communal tensions in Sambhal. In response, authorities imposed measures such as closing schools, suspending internet services, and prohibiting public gatherings to maintain order. ​

The Shahi Jama Masjid case is part of a broader national discourse on historical religious sites. Hindu activist groups, often linked to the ruling party, claim several mosques were built over Hindu temples during the Mughal era. This narrative gained momentum after the inauguration of a Hindu temple in Ayodhya, constructed on the former site of the Babri Masjid, demolished in 1992.

Also read: Sambhal DM, SP celebrate Holi today with colors, dance, and tradition; WATCH viral video

The ongoing investigation into the Sambhal violence continues to stir debates on historical grievances and their impact on contemporary communal relations in India.​

Latest Videos