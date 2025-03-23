user
user

Shahi Jama Masjid chief Zafar Ali arrested for inciting Sambhal violence (WATCH)

Police have arrested Zafar Ali, Shahi Jama Masjid president, for allegedly inciting riots during the November 24 clashes over a court-ordered mosque survey Sambhal violence case. Authorities claim he played a key role.

Shahi Jama Masjid chief Zafar Ali arrested for inciting Sambhal violence (WATCH) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 6:07 PM IST

Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid committee in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the violence that erupted on November 24, 2024, during a court-ordered survey of the mosque. 

The chief of Jama Masjid Sadar Chief & Shahi Mosque Committee Chief was brought at Chandausi Court.

He was taken into custody by the SIT team of the Sambhal police in connect with the November violence.

The Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid became the center of controversy following a petition alleging it was built on the site of an ancient Hindu temple. This led to a court-mandated survey on November 24, 2024, which sparked protests from the local Muslim community. Approximately 1,000 protesters gathered to oppose the survey, leading to clashes with the police. The ensuing violence resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries, including among police personnel. 

Also read: UAE, Dawood Ibrahim, ISI link: UP Police's 4,400-page chargesheet on Sambhal riots names 79 accused

On March 23, 2025, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) detained Zafar Ali for questioning regarding his alleged role in the November violence. Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi confirmed the arrest, stating that evidence indicated Ali played an incendiary role during the unrest. ​

Ali has denied the allegations, asserting, "I did not incite any violence." He was previously detained on November 25, 2024, a day after the violence, but was released following interrogation. ​

The November 24 incident has heightened communal tensions in Sambhal. In response, authorities imposed measures such as closing schools, suspending internet services, and prohibiting public gatherings to maintain order. ​

The Shahi Jama Masjid case is part of a broader national discourse on historical religious sites. Hindu activist groups, often linked to the ruling party, claim several mosques were built over Hindu temples during the Mughal era. This narrative gained momentum after the inauguration of a Hindu temple in Ayodhya, constructed on the former site of the Babri Masjid, demolished in 1992.

Also read: Sambhal DM, SP celebrate Holi today with colors, dance, and tradition; WATCH viral video

The ongoing investigation into the Sambhal violence continues to stir debates on historical grievances and their impact on contemporary communal relations in India.​

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Honeytrap Hits Karnataka: Women's Bodies Fail to Act ddr

Honeytrap Hits Karnataka: Women's Bodies Fail to Act

Meerut murder: Saurabh Rajput's postmortem reveals grisly details, multiple stab wounds, severed limbs ddr

Meerut murder: Autopsy reveals Saurabh Rajput's throat slit, wrists severed, multiple stab wounds

Muslim law board announces nationwide 'agitation' against Waqf Amendment Bill ddr

Muslim law board announces nationwide 'agitation' against Waqf Amendment Bill

Burnt pieces of Rs 500 currency notes found in garbage near Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma's house (WATCH) shk

Burnt pieces of Rs 500 currency notes found in garbage near Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma's house (WATCH)

'By what qualification has he become LoP?' BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi on his merit remark shk

'By what qualification has he become LoP?' BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi on his merit remark

Recent Stories

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI LIVE updates: Chennai Super Kings win toss and opt to bowl first HRD

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI LIVE updates: Chennai Super Kings win toss and opt to bowl first

Honeytrap Hits Karnataka: Women's Bodies Fail to Act ddr

Honeytrap Hits Karnataka: Women's Bodies Fail to Act

IPL 2025: Ex-CSK opener lauds Virat Kohli for 'damaging' in middle overs during RCB's win vs KKR HRD

IPL 2025: Ex-CSK opener lauds Virat Kohli for 'damaging' in middle overs during RCB's win vs KKR

Meerut murder: Saurabh Rajput's postmortem reveals grisly details, multiple stab wounds, severed limbs ddr

Meerut murder: Autopsy reveals Saurabh Rajput's throat slit, wrists severed, multiple stab wounds

Did Avneet Kaur undergo plastic surgery? Here's what she said NTI

Did Avneet Kaur undergo plastic surgery? Here's what she said

Recent Videos

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Set to be New BJP Chief in Kerala

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Set to be New BJP Chief in Kerala

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Radiates Elegance in Pink Saree & Pearls! 💖

Tamannaah Bhatia Radiates Elegance in Pink Saree & Pearls! 💖

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Enjoy Beach Time! 🌊

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Enjoy Beach Time! 🌊

Video Icon
Saurabh Rajput Case: Jail Superintendent Calls Accused 'Drug Addicts' | Asianet Newsable

Saurabh Rajput Case: Jail Superintendent Calls Accused 'Drug Addicts' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
College Girl’s Suicide Sparks Panic in Sheohar, Bihar | Asianet Newsable

College Girl’s Suicide Sparks Panic in Sheohar, Bihar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon