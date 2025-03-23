Encounter underway in J&K's Kathua after terrorists intercepted near Pakistan border (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A significant encounter erupted on Sunday evening in the Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, as security forces engaged a group of heavily armed terrorists near the international border.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to neutralize the threat.​

The operation commenced following credible reports indicating the presence of three to five terrorists in the dense forest area near Sanyal village in Hiranagar. As the security personnel advanced, they intercepted the infiltrators, leading to a fierce gunbattle. The exchange of fire is ongoing, with intermittent gunshots echoing through the forested terrain. Given the challenging topography, the operation is expected to extend over a prolonged period. ​

In response to the ongoing encounter, security forces have cordoned off the area to prevent any escape by the terrorists and to ensure the safety of local residents. Authorities have advised civilians to remain indoors and avoid the vicinity of the operation to minimize potential risks. The collaborative efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and the CRPF underscore the commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.​

Kathua district, particularly the Hiranagar sector, holds strategic significance due to its proximity to the international border. Historically, this area has been a focal point for infiltration attempts by terrorist groups aiming to disrupt peace and stability in the region. The dense forests and challenging terrain provide cover for infiltrators, making counter-insurgency operations complex and demanding.​

