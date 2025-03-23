user
Video of Elon Musk's spoon-and-fork trick at Trump's Mar-a-Lago dinner goes viral (WATCH)

Elon Musk's fork-and-spoon balancing act at Trump's exclusive Mar-a-Lago dinner has gone viral, showcasing his playful side. The $1 million-per-seat event supported Trump's 2024 campaign, drawing mixed reactions online to Musk's impromptu display.​

Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 23, 2025, 7:56 PM IST

​At a recent high-profile dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Elon Musk captivated attendees with an impromptu display of dexterity, balancing a fork and two spoons on his little finger.

The exclusive 'candlelight' dinner, reportedly held on March 15 in Palm Beach, Florida, required a $1 million contribution per seat, with proceeds supporting the Make America Great Again PAC backing Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. ​

The video capturing Musk's balancing act has since gone viral on social media platforms. In the footage, Musk is seen concentrating intently on the cutlery trick, while his companion, Shivon Zilis, observes. 

The clip has sparked a mix of reactions online, with some users admiring Musk's playful ingenuity and others questioning the appropriateness of such antics during a formal event. 

Some users linked the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s balancing act to his previously disclosed Asperger’s syndrome. One viral post read: "Elon Musk balancing a spoon on his finger during the dinner with Shivon Zilis proves he has Asperger's syndrome. That’s his way of entertaining or distracting himself from the tense social setting."

Others, however, viewed the moment as lighthearted fun. One X user wrote: "Elon Musk effortlessly balances a fork and spoon on one finger while dining with Trump. Peak genius and dinner entertainment 😂🍴"

Meanwhile, Musk’s supporters dismissed any deeper interpretation of the act. "Elon Musk doesn’t need a psychiatric evaluation. The left really wants us to believe he’s crazy. He’s having fun and saving American taxpayers so much money—so who cares if he’s playing with forks and spoons?" another post read.

Musk, known for his unpredictable social media presence and unconventional antics, has not commented on the viral clip. However, the video continues to fuel discussions online, adding yet another viral moment to the billionaire's growing collection of internet-breaking moments.

The dinner coincided with the Palm Event, a motorsport celebration in Palm Beach, adding to the exclusivity of the gathering. Notably, the event was absent from the President's official schedule, highlighting its private nature. ​

