IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma joins Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik in unwanted list after 4-ball duck

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter and former captain Rohit Sharma joined Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik in an unfortunate list, becoming the player with the most ducks in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit registered this unwanted record during the 'El Clasico' of IPL against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium.

Rohit struggled against Khaleel Ahmed's pace for three deliveries before giving his wicket, handing a catch to Shivam Dube at mid-wicket. The former skipper walked back for a four-ball duck, starting Mumbai's downfall.

Rohit Sharma has joint-most ducks in IPL

This was Rohit's 18th duck in the IPL, the same as Maxwell and Karthik. At the second spot are Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine, who have 16 ducks each.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the battle of champions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Another chapter in the IPL's 'El Clasico' unfolded at Chepauk, with two of the most decorated sides in the cash-rich league squaring off against each other in a fierce contest. MI will be without its skipper, Hardik Pandya, and top pace gun, Jasprit Bumrah. In Pandya's absence, Suryakumar Yadav has taken the leadership role.

