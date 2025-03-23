user
MI vs CSK: Matthew Hayden backs Ashwin as key player in high-stakes IPL clash at Chepauk

Matthew Hayden calls Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings the IPL’s biggest rivalry. He highlights CSK’s spin advantage at Chepauk and expects Ravichandran Ashwin to be crucial. MI and CSK, both five-time champions, battle for supremacy tonight.
 

"They've got their old friend back, Ravichandran Ashwin": Matthew Hayden on Ashwin ahead of CSK vs MI clash ddr
Mar 23, 2025

Former Australian player Matthew Hayden has said that the most awaited match of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings is one of the best in the competition.

Noting the strong history between MI and CSK, Hayden said on Jio Hottstar that Ravichandran Ashwin, who is back with the CSK could be a key player at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai this evening.

"It's such a great fixture. These two sides have so much history together. And at Chepauk, CSK has controlled the game, just like Mumbai does at Wankhede. A win there would be significant, and CSK's spin unit--one of the best in the competition--will play a crucial role. They've got their old friend back, Ravichandran Ashwin, which is great to see. He could be key on a wicket that I expect to offer turn. It's only fitting that the season opener at Chepauk features Mumbai Indians." Matthew Hayden the Jio Star expert said.

Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket on December 18 in 2024.

Having made his debut for CSK in 2009, the 38-year-old ace spinner was part of the team's title-winning campaign in 2010 and 2011.

Ashwin is now back with the CSK after having played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

MI and CSK, each of them a five-time champion, will add another chapter to their fierce rivalry today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Some of the most renowned faces in the history of Indian cricket will square off against each other and fight for victory.
CSK stalwart and legend MS Dhoni is 19 runs shy of becoming the franchise's highest run-scorer in the IPL. Former franchise icon Suresh Raina sits at the summit with 4687 runs.
CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickleton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mubeeb-ur-Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

