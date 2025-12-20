Shared widely on social media, the clip has sparked intense online debate about reckless riding and road safety. The incident is now being used by advocates as a critical reminder of the dangers of carelessness in busy city traffic.

A viral traffic video from Bengaluru has ignited conversation online about road safety and rider responsibility after an unusual incident caught on a car dashcam. The clip was shared by the social media user @3rdEyeDude, a popular account known for posting dashcam footage of traffic violations and road incidents in the city.

In the video, a biker is seen riding on the left side of the road amidst heavy traffic on a busy Bengaluru road. Almost immediately, another oncoming biker — unable to brake in time — collides with the bike on the left which leads to the rider fall. The impact is clearly visible on the recording, which was shot from the dashboard camera of a nearby vehicle.

twitter-tweet"> Hit and run incident caught on Dashcam at Electronics City flyover 🚨



Dramatic hit and run incident caught on Dashcam where a reckless biker hit another two wheeler and escaped.



See the thread below for number plate of the reckless biker captured clearly on Dashcam 📸 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/DmaYda3DMQ — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) December 20, 2025

What drew particular attention was the passenger’s reaction after the collision. According to the footage and its social media caption, the bike rider is seen in a hit and run case without any visible concern for the fallen rider or the collision’s aftermath.

The video has sparked debate across platforms such as X and Instagram, with many users criticising the reckless riding biker for riding recklessly without following traffic rules amidst heavy traffic on Electronic City flyover. Some commenters also discussed broader issues around riding etiquette and the responsibilities of bikers in crowded urban traffic.

Road safety advocates and netizens alike are using the clip as a reminder of the dangers of careless actions on busy city streets, especially in fast-moving traffic situations. Reaction to the video continues to grow as it circulates widely across social media.