IPL 2025, SRH vs RR: Ishan Kishan makes HUGE statement with his scintillating maiden century (WATCH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Ishan Kishan put up a brilliant performance with his bat as he smashed a century on his IPL debut with the team in the ongoing IPL 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23.

Opening the innings with Abhishek Sharma after Rajasthan Royals put Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first, Ishan Kishan displayed his attacking brand of cricket by taking on the Rajasthan Royals bowlers from the outset, smashing boundaries and sixes all round the park. He formed a formidable 85-run partnership with Travis Head, who played a cracking innings of 67 off 31 balls, for the second wicket. Kishan forged a 72-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy (30) and then 56-run partnership with Heinrich Klaasen for the third and fourth wicket, respectively to take SRH past the 200-run mark.

Ishan Kishan was batting on 86 when smashed two sixes on the trot off Sandeep Sharma to take his score 98 before taking two runs to complete his first century for Sunrisers Hyderabad. As soon as he completed his century, Ishan celebrated it in delight as he received a huge applause from the crowd as well as SRH owner Kavya Maran, which he acknowledged by raising his bat. The video of Ishan Kishan’s century celebration went viral on social media.

Ishan Kishan played a sensational unbeaten knock of 106 off 47 balls, including 11 fours and 6 sixes, at a strike rate of 225.53. His knock helped Sunrisers Hyderabad put up the second highest IPL total of 286/6 in 20 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad holds the record for the highest total in the history of IPL, having scored 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024.

For Rajasthan Royals, Tushar Deshpande led the bowling attack as he picked three wickets while conceding 44 runs at an economy rate of 11 in 4 overs. Spinner Maheesh Theekshana registered the figures of 2/52 at an economy rate of 13 in four overs.

Reflecting on his maiden IPL century, Ishan Kishan stated he knew it was coming as he wanted to get it in the last season. Kishan expressed his gratitude to SRH skipper Pat Cummins and management for giving him the freedom to play his natural game.

“Feels good, it was coming for a while. I wanted to get this last season but I was happy to get that first hundred.” the 26-year-old told Star Sports after SRH’s batting.

“The team has put their faith in me, and I want to do my best for them. The captain has given us all a lot of freedom and confidence, hats off to the management. When Abhishek and Head started, they gave a lot of confidence to us batters in the dugout.” he added.

The IPL 2025 is crucial for Ishan Kishan in order to get back to the Indian Team, with the T20 World Cup taking place in India next year. Ever since he was removed from the BCCI central contract list for players, Ishan Kishan has not been in the radar of the selectors. He was not picked for the T20 World Cup 2024, white-ball series against England, and Champions Trophy 2025.

