The group vandalized the house, smashing windows and cameras, and also assaulted her family members who tried to intervene. The mob fled before police arrived.

A distressing incident in Bengaluru has sparked outrage on social media and raised renewed concerns about public safety and community tensions in the city. According to an online post circulating on Reddit, a woman riding a bike with her husband was allegedly stopped by a local man identified as Kartik while they were en route to a shop. The woman objected when the accused is said to have behaved indecently and allegedly flashed her.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rather than backing down after the objection, the accused reportedly regrouped with a large number of men — named in the online post as Swami, Michael, Dev, Kiran, Tun Tun Das, and more than 50 others — and allegedly returned to the woman’s residence. According to the complainant’s account, the group vandalised the house, smashing windows, CCTV cameras, and flower pots with bats and other weapons.

The victim identified as Pushparani, whose father-in-law — a retired serviceman — and other family members intervened to stop the violent attack, but were themselves assaulted by some members of the mob. The family reportedly contacted emergency services by dialing 112. Upon receiving the complaint, the police reached the spot but the group is said to have fled the scene.

An FIR has been registered at the Amruthahalli police station, and authorities have begun an investigation into both the alleged indecent behaviour and the subsequent vandalism.

This episode contributes to ongoing conversations in Bengaluru about public safety, law enforcement response times, and the protection of women in public spaces.