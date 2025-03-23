user
IPL 2025, SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad topples massive T20 record during run-fest in home den

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) dominated T20 cricket by achieving a massive record, surpassing Surrey, in the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 23, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad established its supremacy in T20 cricket after shattering the record for most 250-plus totals in the format on Sunday. In the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League, the Sunrisers opened their campaign right from where they had left off.

The searing display with the bat mesmerised the spectators as they scripted the story of a 250-plus run total yet again. With a swashbuckling performance on a show, SRH powered its way to 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved massive record

This was the fourth instance of SRH breezing past the 250-plus total in T20s, the highest by any side in the format. Before their outing on Sunday, SRH was tied with Surrey for the most 250-plus totals in T20s.

The Sunrisers continued what they had done since the past season. The hosts decimated the Royals in their den. Abhishek Sharma batted as if there was no tomorrow, while Travis Head left no stone unturned to wreak havoc in Hyderabad.

Ishan Kishan's century powered SRH to formidable total

After Abhishek lost his scalp while trying to bat aggressively, Ishan Kishan came in to raise the bar of power-hitting. While Travis Head went about his business, Kishan brushed away a scratch start and started dealing with boundaries.

With his first boundary, he got a sniff of the opportunity at his hands to score runs and embraced it with a beaming smile. He raced to his fifty in 25 balls and then peeled off a century in 45 deliveries.

After Nitish Kumar Reddy's dismissal, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen relentlessly pursued the blueprint of reaching the 300-run mark. The Royals bounced back by putting a lid on Sunrisers' scoring rate in the middle overs.

SRH defeated RR by 44 runs

Despite facing a minor setback, SRH managed to muscle its way to 286/6, setting a herculean task for Rajasthan Royals. In reply, the visitors Sanju Samson (66) and Dhurv Jurel (70) waged a war for the Royals on the hosts.

However, the asking rate turned out to be too much. A late surge from Shimron Hetmyer and Shubham Dubey wasn't enough to salvage a victory for the Royals as they surrendered to a 44-run defeat. 

