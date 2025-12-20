A 32-year-old married woman was gang-raped by three men in a hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar after she mistakenly knocked on the wrong room door. The accused dragged her inside, forced her to drink beer and assaulted her through the night.

A married woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men after she mistakenly knocked on the wrong hotel room door in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra. The shocking incident took place between 11 pm on Wednesday (December 17) and the early hours of Thursday near the railway station area.

Police said the woman had gone to the hotel only to collect money from a friend. Instead, a simple mistake led to hours of trauma.

According to police, the victim is 32 years old, married and the mother of a young child. She works as a nurse at a private hospital and is the main earner of her family. Her husband was earlier unemployed and has only recently started working, per a report in NDTV.

Due to financial need, the woman had asked a friend from Bhokardan for help. He called her to meet him at a hotel near the railway station and had booked room number 105.

Events leading to the ,crime

Police said the woman met her friend at the hotel on Wednesday evening. They spent time together, drank alcohol and later had dinner. Around 11 pm, the woman stepped outside while talking on the phone, per a report in the local Marathi daily Pudhari.

When she returned, she mistakenly went to the second floor instead of the first. Thinking she had reached her friend's room again, she knocked on room number 205, instead of 105.

Inside room 205, three men were drinking beer.

How the assault happened

When the door opened, the woman asked for her friend by name. The men told her he was not there. As she turned to leave, one of the men falsely said her friend was inside and pulled her into the room.

Police said the door was locked from inside. The accused forced her to drink beer and then raped her one after another through the night.

The woman was kept inside the room for several hours. Around 3 to 4 am, she managed to break free, opened the door and ran out screaming for help.

Complaint and police action

The victim went straight to the Vedant Nagar Police Station, where she reported the crime. By that time, the accused had fled from the hotel and switched off their mobile phones.

Assistant Police Commissioner Sagar Deshmukh reached the police station immediately. A special team led by Police Inspector Pravina Yadav and Sub-Inspector Sangeeta Giri was formed.

Police checked CCTV footage, hotel records and room booking details. Based on this evidence, the accused were identified and arrested within three hours from areas including Jinsi, Mondha and Bhanudas Nagar.

The arrested men have been identified as:

Ghanshyam Bhaulaal Rathod (27)

Rishikesh Tulsiram Chavan (25)

Kiran Laxman Rathod (25)

All three are unmarried and residents of the Jawahar Colony area. Two of them work in a finance company involved in loan recovery, while one is doing private work and continuing his education.

Police said all three accused are friends.

Police have registered a case based on the woman's statement and are continuing the investigation. Medical examination and further legal procedures are underway.

The incident has caused anger and concern, raising serious questions about women’s safety, especially in public places like hotels.