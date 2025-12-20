A woman won praise online after using her Thar to rescue a Scorpio stuck in sand at Kerala's Muzhappilangad Drive-in Beach. The car, carrying Tamil Nadu tourists, could not be freed despite many efforts. The rescue video went viral on social media.

A simple act of help on a Kerala beach has turned into a heart-warming viral story, winning praise across social media. A woman from Delhi became an unexpected hero after she helped rescue a car carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu that got stuck in wet sand at Muzhappilangad Drive-in Beach.

The incident was caught on video and later shared on Instagram and Reddit, where it quickly gained attention. Netizens from across the country praised the woman for her calm driving skills, presence of mind and willingness to help strangers.

The viral video shows a Mahindra Scorpio badly stuck in dense, soaked sand on the shore. Around 10 to 15 people can be seen trying to push the vehicle out by hand. They dig around the tyres and try different ways to free the car, but nothing works.

A police vehicle and police officers are also visible at the spot. Despite all efforts, the Scorpio remains stuck deeper in the sand, unable to move.

This is when a Mahindra Thar, driven by a woman, enters the scene.

The moment that changed everything

In the video, the Thar is tied to the Scorpio from behind using a rope. The woman carefully drives her Thar to pull the stuck Scorpio. Within moments, the Scorpio comes free from the sand.

Cheers erupt instantly. People around clap, shout and record the moment. The joy on their faces is clear as the stuck car finally moves out of danger.

At the end of the video, several people are seen gathering around the woman, thanking her and taking pictures. Many viewers called the moment 'wholesome' and 'pure joy'.

Several social media users identified the location as Muzhappilangad Beach in Kerala's Kannur district. It is known as India's only drive-in beach, where cars and bikes are allowed on the sand.

Locals pointed out that the sand at this beach is usually denser than normal beach sand. However, once it gets wet, vehicles can still get stuck if drivers are not careful.

Some users reminded others that even on drive-in beaches, caution is always needed.

Internet reacts with humour and pride

The video triggered thousands of reactions online. Many praised the woman driver, calling her confident and skilled.

Comments like 'What a lady!', 'She should be the brand ambassador of Thar' and 'First positive use of Thar I have seen' flooded social media.

Some joked about how potholes and beaches are uniting Indians, as a Delhi woman helped Tamil Nadu tourists on a Kerala beach. Others called it a perfect example of unity in diversity.

There were also funny reactions about the Thar, a vehicle often linked to rash driving in news reports. One user wrote, "A Thar doing something good… am I still alive?" Another replied, "That’s because a woman is driving it."

A moment of positivity

Many users said the video was the best thing they saw that day. Others loved the cheering sounds and the happiness when the car finally came out.

Comments like 'Yeh mera India', 'Delhi and Tamil Nadu together' and 'Now this is the positivity I came online for' summed up the mood.

In a time when social media often highlights conflict, this short video showed something different. A stranger helping another, no questions asked. A woman calmly taking charge. And people from different states coming together on a beach. Sometimes, it is these small moments that remind everyone why kindness still matters.