IPL 2025: Ex-CSK opener lauds Virat Kohli for 'damaging' in middle overs during RCB's win vs KKR

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden heaped praises on India stalwart Virat Kohli, after he presented another brilliant batting display while chasing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premiere League 2025 opener at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

While speaking on JioHotstar, Hayden said the 175 runs posted by KKR was a perfect score for the 'Chase Master', and emphasised that the stalwart batter has been "very damaging" in the middle overs.

He also praised Phil Salt for his aggressive batting in the powerplay which helped elevate the scoring rate and blow out the opposition in powerplay itself.

"This was the perfect total for Virat Kohli to chase down. If you find yourself in a par or slightly above-par scenario on such a surface, that's where he thrives. It's crucial that Phil Salt, as his partner, helps elevate the strike rate and scoring rate. Kohli has picked up exactly where he left off with Kolkata Knight Riders, but tonight and over the past two seasons, we've seen 'Virat Kohli 2.0.' Especially in the middle overs, he was damaging. He finds it quite easy against pace in the powerplay, but today, through the middle overs, he maintained a strike rate above 170--exactly what was needed," JioStar expert Matthew Hayden on Jio Hotstar.

Gavaskar highlights importance of Patidar-Kohli partnership

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also spoke on the game, and reflected on Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli's impact in the opening clash. He said Rajat has played under Kohli and has spent a lot of time with him, and was given confidence by the team's former skipper, when he came out to bat.

"Rajat Patidar has played under Virat Kohli and spent a lot of time with him, so he would have obviously gelled a lot easier. You could see that as soon as he went in to bat, Kohli was giving him the confidence to relax and play. And what an innings Virat Kohli played! What an innings Patidar played! It was a superb knock--the way he was stroking the ball and making it look easy," JioStar expert Sunil Gavaskar said.

"Recognizing that a quick victory is also important in the long run, RCB's ability to restrict KKR from what initially looked like a 200-210 score down to 175 will give them loads of confidence. As a captain and a batter, Rajat Patidar has come good. Everything he did, including bowling changes, was outstanding," he added.

RCB kicked off IPL 2025 campaign in style

Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off the IPL 2025 with a statement 7-wicket win against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday at the Eden Gardens.

Rajat Patidar began his RCB captaincy reign with the sweet taste of victory, while Ajinkya Rahane had to settle for defeat in his first game as KKR skipper.

