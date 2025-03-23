Pope Francis waves from hospital balcony in 1st public appearance after 6 weeks of treatment (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Pope Francis who was discharged on Sunday from the hospital where he has spent more than a month being treated for double pneumonia, was seen waving at the crowd, giving thumbs up from the balcony of the Gemelli Hospital. It was his first appearance in more than five weeks, as he was being treated.

According to reports, the Pope said "thank you, everyone", as he greeted well wishers who had gathered outside the hospital since early this morning.

Pope Francis has been in hospital since February 14.

Pope prescribed to continue partial drug therapy, two months of rest

"The Holy Father will be discharged from tomorrow (Sunday) in stable clinical condition with a prescription to partially continue drug therapy and a convalescence and rest period of at least two months," Sergio Alfieri, the head of the team taking care of the pontiff had told reporters at a news conference at Gemelli on Saturday.

After being discharged, the pontiff is likely to make his way back to the Casa Santa Marta, his residence since the 2013 conclave, according to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

The 88-year-old pontiff will offer a blessing and greeting to well-wishers at the end of Sunday's Angelus prayer, the Vatican press office said earlier on Saturday. Francis usually leads the prayer and offers a reflection each week, but has not done so for the past five Sundays.

The pope's hospitalisation has been his longest stay in Gemelli since his election 12 years ago. While he has not been seen in weeks, his presence has been felt with the Vatican releasing a short audio message from the pope as well as a photo last weekend showing him praying at that hospital's chapel, per CNN.

News of his discharge comes after the Vatican said this week that the Pope's condition appeared to be improving, adding that his pneumonia is considered under control, as per CNN.

Last week, the pope approved a new three-year reform process for the Catholic Church, sending a strong signal he intends to remain in the post despite his lengthy stint in hospital.

Reforms on the table include how to give greater roles to women in the Catholic Church, including ordaining them as deacons, and the greater inclusion of non-clergy members in governance and decision making.

