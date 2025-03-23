user
Burnt pieces of Rs 500 currency notes found in garbage near Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma's house (WATCH)

Sanitation workers have said they have found burnt pieces of currency notes near the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma who is facing a probe over cash allegedly recovered from his residence.

Team Asianet Newsable
Mar 23, 2025

"We work in this circle. We collect garbage from the roads. We were cleaning here 4-5 days back and collecting garbage when we found some small pieces of burnt Rs 500 note. We found it that day. Now, we have found 1-2 pieces...We do not know where a fire broke out," Inderjeet, a sanitation worker, told ANI.

 

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Saturday constituted a three-member committee consisting of Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu Himachal Pradesh Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and Karnataka High Court Judge, Justice Anu Sivaraman to conduct an inquiry into allegations against.

SC releases makes inquiry report public, including pics & videos

The Supreme Court has released the inquiry report filed by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay into the controversy involving High Court Justice Yashwant Varma, as per a press release by the Supreme Court.

In his report, the Delhi High Court Chief Justice said that he is of the prima facie opinion that the entire matter warrants a deeper probe.

Also read: 'Irreparably harmed my reputation, completely baseless': Delhi HC Judge rejects claims of cash link

The Supreme Court also released the response of Justice Yashwant Varma, who has denied the allegations and said that it clearly appeared to be a conspiracy to frame and malign him. Justice Varma stated that no cash was ever placed in that storeroom either by him or any of his family members, and he said he strongly denounced the suggestion that the alleged cash belonged to them.

The room which caught fire and where cash was allegedly found was an outhouse and not the main building where the judge and family reside, he stated.

The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, instructed Justice Yashwant Varma to preserve all communication on his phone while acting on the directive of the Chief Justice of India (CJI); this included conversations, messages, and data, as the controversy surrounding him continued to unfold. Justice Varma, in a statement to Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, refuted the allegations implicating him in the cash recovery incident.

According to media reports, a fire at the judge's house inadvertently led to the firefighters' recovery of cash. The cash was found initially by fire tenders when a fire broke out in the judge's residence on March 14. The judge was not present at his house. 

Also read: Supreme Court releases video, photos of burnt cash at Delhi judge's home, makes inquiry report public (WATCH)

