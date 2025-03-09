India News Today LIVE updates on March 09: Will India win Champions Trophy 2025?

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after chest pain, condition stable
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, 73, was admitted to AIIMS Delhi’s cardiac department on Sunday morning after experiencing chest pain. Sources confirm his condition is stable, and he is under medical observation.
Railway cop saves woman from falling under moving train at Mumbai's Borivali station, WATCH viral video
A railway cop saved a woman from falling under a moving train at Mumbai’s Borivali station. The viral video sparked praise for the officer and discussions on railway safety, with users urging improvements like automatic doors and longer halts.Read Full Story
India's forex reserves drop by $1.78 billion to $638.7 billion amid RBI intervention to stablize rupee
India's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 1.781 billion to USD 638.698 billion, likely due to RBI intervention to manage Rupee depreciation.Read Full Story
Indore BSc student dies by suicide after jumping from college building; Police begin probe
A BSc third-year student, Mayur Rajput, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from his college’s third floor in Indore’s Dwarkapuri. His social media status hinted at emotional distress. Police are investigating and will discuss the case with his family to determine the cause.Read Full Story
IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: From fans to relatives, India performs havans, aartis, prayers and more (WATCH)
As India gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, cricket fever has gripped the nation like never before.Read Full Story
20-year-old man killed by his brother-in-law in Delhi, four nabbed
A 20-year-old man was murdered in Delhi by his brother-in-law and associates due to mistreating his wife. Police investigation revealed the motive and led to the arrest of four individuals involved in the crime.Read Full Story
IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: UP artists creates jaw-dropping wall painting of Rohit Sharma lifting trophy (WATCH)
Ahead of India's clash with New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy, an artist from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district created a six- feet-long wall painting of Indian captain Rohit Sharma lifting the victory cup.Read Full Story
Karnataka sizzles under scorching heat; IMD predicts relief with rain from March 1
Karnataka is experiencing intense summer heat, with Bengaluru recording 33–35°C. The IMD predicts pre-monsoon rains from March 11–14, bringing relief. Mango farmers worry as high temperatures cause flower drops. People turn to cold drinks and fruits, boosting sales, while markets see reduced footfall.Read Full Story
IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Are Kiwis struggling against spin? Net bowler makes staggering claim
Net bowler Shashwat Tiwari revealed that New Zealand batters were struggling against leg spin on the eve of the Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai on Sunday.Read Full Story
IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Will Indian spinners outclass Kiwis' resilience in Dubai final?
India and New Zealand clash in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai, with spin set to play a crucial role in the high-stakes encounter.
Hampi rape case: Karnataka CM directs officials to take immediate action, calls it 'henious crime'
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah condemned the Hampi rape incident involving an Israeli national and a homestay operator, directing swift police action while authorities continue their investigation.
Police recover bodies of two missing people in J&K's Kathua
Bodies of two missing persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua recovered by police after two-day search.