Pune BMW urination case: Two arrested after viral video sparks outrage, sent to police custody

Two men were arrested in Pune after a viral video showed one of them urinating publicly from a BMW. Police invoked multiple legal provisions, and both accused were remanded to custody until March 10.

A Special Holiday Court on Sunday sent two accused arrested in an obscenity case to police custody until March 10. The accused, Gaurav Ahuja and Bhagyesh Oswal, were arrested by the Mumbai police in the Karad area of the Satara district yesterday.

A day earlier, Ahuja, allegedly in an inebriated state, was seen allegedly urinating in the open on a public road in Yerwada. The act was caught on a mobile camera by a passerby and a purported video of it had gone viral on the Internet sparking public outrage.

Speaking to ANI about the case earlier today, Pune City Zone 4 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Himmat Jadhav said, "Yesterday, a video went viral near Yerwada Police station in which a man was seen engaged in misconduct publicly. Two accused have been arrested in this case. Their medical test has been cleared and both of them will be produced in the court today. We will demand their police custody to carry our further legal action."

Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke of Yerwada Police Station confirmed.Ahuja and another person were in a BMW car and had allegedly stopped at the Yerwada junction in Pune to urinate in public.

According to Deputy Commisioner of Police Himmat Jadhav, a video came under the notice of Pune city police in which it can be seen that the driver of the BMW stopped the vehicle midway and proceeded to urinate on the road. When questioned by a passerby, the youth reportedly exposed himself and displayed inappropriate behaviour.

"Taking the cognizance of the video we have registered a case Yerwada police under BNS Section 270, 281 285, and relevant sections of Maharashtra Police act and motor vehicle act.

