India lift 3rd Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli playing dandiya with stumps wins hearts (WATCH)

India scripted history on Sunday as they clinched their third ICC Champions Trophy title with a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a composed 76-run knock, ensuring India's unbeaten run in the tournament ended with glory.

While the on-field heroics kept fans on the edge of their seats, it was the post-match celebrations that stole the spotlight. A video of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli dancing with dandiya sticks in the dressing room has taken the internet by storm. The joyous celebrations, captured on camera, show the Indian skipper and former captain grooving to beats, enjoying the moment with teammates after a historic win.

In the viral video, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, Rohit and Kohli can be seen twirling dandiya sticks in sync, celebrating India's emphatic triumph. The clip has drawn massive reactions from fans and cricketing legends alike, with many lauding the team’s camaraderie and spirit.

India’s Dominant Display in the Final

Opting to bowl first after Rohit lost his 12th straight toss, India restricted New Zealand to 251/7 in 50 overs. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45) played a crucial role in stifling the Black Caps’ batting lineup. Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101 balls), Michael Bracewell (53 not out off 40 balls), and Rachin Ravindra (37 off 29 balls) were the key contributors for New Zealand.

In response, India chased down the target with six balls to spare, thanks to crucial knocks from Rohit (76), Shreyas Iyer (48), and KL Rahul (34*). Hardik Pandya’s quickfire 18 ensured there were no late hiccups as India secured the historic win.

A Hat-Trick of Champions Trophy Titles

With this triumph, India became the first team to win the Champions Trophy three times, having previously lifted the title in 2002 (joint-winners with Sri Lanka) and 2013 under MS Dhoni’s leadership. The win also reinforced India’s dominance in world cricket, following their runner-up finish in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Brief scores:

New Zealand: 251/7 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 63, Michael Bracewell 53 not out, Rachin Ravindra 37; Kuldeep Yadav 2/40, Varun Chakaravarthy 2/45.

India: 254/6 in 49 overs (Rohit Sharma 76, Shreyas Iyer 48; Mitchell Santner 2/46, Michael Bracewell 2/28).

