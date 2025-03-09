Trophy India ki hi hai: Pakistan's 'Deepika' backs India for Champions Trophy glory vs New Zealand (WATCH)

Pakistani cricket fan Faryal Waqar is cheering for Team India to win the ICC Champions Trophy, praising their dominant performances. Known for her Deepika Padukone resemblance, Waqar advocates for sportsmanship and cross-border unity.
 

Trophy India ki hi hai: Pakistan's 'Deepika' backs India for Champions Trophy win vs New Zealand (WATCH) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 9, 2025, 4:46 PM IST

Dubai-based Pakistani cricket fan Faryal Waqar has declared her full support for Team India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final. In a recent interview, Waqar praised India's "tremendous" performance, confidently stating that the trophy belongs to them.

Also read: After Air India row, Indigo faces backlash for denying wheelchair to 83-year-old at Delhi Airport

Waqar, who went viral for her resemblance to Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, has won hearts with her sportsmanship and cross-border cricket love. She previously attended the India vs Pakistan match with both nations’ flags painted on her cheeks, symbolizing unity.

While expressing disappointment over Pakistan’s early exit, she insisted that India’s dominant form makes them the clear favorites to lift the trophy. “Ek baar haraya toh dusri baar harana bhi koi badi baat nahi hai,” she quipped in her interview with Connect Cine, referring to India's earlier win over New Zealand.

She also spoke against online hostility between Indian and Pakistani fans, urging people to enjoy cricket with a true spirit of sportsmanship.

Also read: Google's Gurugram office is a dream workplace with nap pods, games, and gourmet food. WATCH viral video

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Caste discrimination alleged at Koodalmanikyam Temple, staff moved to office duties over priests' objection dmn

Caste discrimination alleged at Koodalmanikyam Temple, staff moved to office duties over priests' objection

Five Bengaluru tourists killed as speeding Innova crashes into parked lorry in Chitradurga vkp

Five Bengaluru tourists killed as speeding Innova crashes into parked lorry in Chitradurga

After Air India row, Indigo faces backlash for denying wheelchair to 83-year-old at Delhi Airport ddr

After Air India row, Indigo faces backlash for denying wheelchair to 83-year-old at Delhi Airport

One Stop Center Strengthening womens safety and empowerment across Uttar Pradesh

One Stop Center: Strengthening women’s safety and empowerment across Uttar Pradesh

UP targets 22,000 MW solar power generation as CM Yogi drives renewable energy growth

UP targets 22,000 MW solar power generation as CM Yogi drives renewable energy growth

Recent Stories

Google Pixel 9a renders LEAKED! Colour options, camera setup and design revealed gcw

Google Pixel 9a renders LEAKED! Colour options, camera setup and design revealed

IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final: Indias fielding woes continues with two dropped catches of Rachin Ravindra (WATCH) HRD

IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final: India's fielding woes continues with two dropped catches of Rachin Ravindra (WATCH)

Caste discrimination alleged at Koodalmanikyam Temple, staff moved to office duties over priests' objection dmn

Caste discrimination alleged at Koodalmanikyam Temple, staff moved to office duties over priests' objection

Selena Gomez shares heartfelt birthday message for fiance Benny Blanco: What I did to deserve you' NTI

Selena Gomez shares heartfelt birthday message for fiance Benny Blanco: What I did to deserve you'

IIFA 2025: Kriti Sanon trolled for mermaid-inspired outfit and wet hair, fans say "Forgot to dress..' NTI

IIFA 2025: Kriti Sanon trolled for mermaid-inspired outfit and wet hair, fans say "Forgot to dress..'

Recent Videos

Baba Ramdev SLAMS Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff Terrorism’ – Calls for India’s Economic Strength!

Baba Ramdev SLAMS Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff Terrorism’ – Calls for India’s Economic Strength!

Video Icon
IND vs NZ Final: Prayers at Telangana Temple for Team India's Victory | Asianet Newsable

IND vs NZ Final: Prayers at Telangana Temple for Team India's Victory | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shahid & Kareena’s Top 10 Iconic Songs You MUST REVISIT After Their VIRAL IIFA 2025 Reunion!

Shahid & Kareena’s Top 10 Iconic Songs You MUST REVISIT After Their VIRAL IIFA 2025 Reunion!

Video Icon
CRPF Jawans Cheer Loud for Team India! Massive Support Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy Final

CRPF Jawans Cheer Loud for Team India! Massive Support Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy Final

Video Icon
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prayers in Reasi, J&K for Team India’s Victory! | Asianet Newsable

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prayers in Reasi, J&K for Team India’s Victory! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon