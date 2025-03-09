Trophy India ki hi hai: Pakistan's 'Deepika' backs India for Champions Trophy glory vs New Zealand (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Dubai-based Pakistani cricket fan Faryal Waqar has declared her full support for Team India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final. In a recent interview, Waqar praised India's "tremendous" performance, confidently stating that the trophy belongs to them.

Waqar, who went viral for her resemblance to Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, has won hearts with her sportsmanship and cross-border cricket love. She previously attended the India vs Pakistan match with both nations’ flags painted on her cheeks, symbolizing unity.

While expressing disappointment over Pakistan’s early exit, she insisted that India’s dominant form makes them the clear favorites to lift the trophy. “Ek baar haraya toh dusri baar harana bhi koi badi baat nahi hai,” she quipped in her interview with Connect Cine, referring to India's earlier win over New Zealand.

She also spoke against online hostility between Indian and Pakistani fans, urging people to enjoy cricket with a true spirit of sportsmanship.

