IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Glenn Phillips takes stunning one-handed blinder to dismiss Shubman Gill (WATCH)

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips has once again awed the spectators and fans with his stunning catch to dismiss Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

The dismissal took place in the 19th over of India’s run-chase when Shubman Gill was attempting to go for a cover drive off Mitchell Santner’s delivery on the fourth ball of the over. The ball was racing away for a boundary,, but Phillips was quick to react as he dived to his right, and got a hand to it. Since the ball was seemingly going past him, Glenn Phillips jumped again and stretched his right hand to complete the one-handed catch. Gill was left completely stunned by New Zealand all-rounder’s effort to take that as he was not expecting it.

After completing the catch, Glenn Phillip was not surprised by his effort as it was usual for him to pull off aerobatic fielding efforts, given his reputation as one of the best fielders in world cricket at the moment. The video of Phillips’ stunning catch to dismiss Shubman Gill went viral on social media.

WATCH: Glenn Phillips’s stunning catch

Chasing a 252-run target in the Champions Trophy 2025, Skipper Rohit Sharma gave India a fiery start to their run-chase. Rohit and Shubman Gill were frustrating the New Zealand bowlers as they were building a strong partnership until the latter’s stay at the crease was ended by Mitchell Santner for 31 at 105/1.

After Gill’s dismissal, Virat Kohli walked back to pavilion in quick succession as he was removed for just 1 run by Michael Bracewell. Thereafter, Rohit Sharma was joined by Shreyas Iyer at the crease to carry on India’s run-chase. The Indian skipper was looking in a brilliant touch and on the course to score a century until he was stumped out by Tom Latham off Rachin Ravindra’s delivery for 76 at 122/3.

After Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, Shreyas Iyer was joined by Axar Patel at the crease. At the end of 30 overs, Team India posted a total of 136/3, with Shreyas and Axar batting on 19 and 4.

New Zealand restricted to 251 in 50 overs

Earlier, New Zealand were restricted to 251/7 in 50 overs after opting to bat first by skipper Mitchell Santner. Indian bowling attack restricted the Kiwis to 251/7 in 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell led New Zealand’s batting with a resilient innings of 63 off 101 balls.

Mitchell formed a crucial 57-run stand with Glenn Phillips (34) for the fifth wicket and then 36-run partnership with Michael Bracewell (51*) for the sixth wicket to take the team past the 200-run mark. Bracewell led New Zealand’s batting in the last few overs to put up a respectable total of over 250.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav led the bowling attack as he picked two wickets while conceding 40 runs at an economy rate of 4 in 10 overs. Varun Chakravarthy registered his figures of 2/45 at an economy rate of 4.5 in 10 overs. Apart from Kuldeep and Varun, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja too contributed to India’s bowling by taking a wicket each.

