Five Bengaluru tourists killed as speeding Innova crashes into parked lorry in Chitradurga

Five people from Bengaluru died when their speeding Innova crashed into a parked lorry near Sibara village, Chitradurga, while returning from Savadatti Yallamma temple. One passenger was seriously injured. Police suspect overspeeding and driver negligence as the cause. Further investigation is ongoing.

Five Bengaluru tourists killed as speeding Innova crashes into parked lorry in Chitradurga vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Chitradurga: In a tragic accident, five people from Bengaluru lost their lives when their speeding Innova crashed into a parked lorry near Sibara village in Chitradurga district. The accident occurred on National Highway 48 while they were returning from the Savadatti Yallamma temple in Belagavi.  

According to reports, the Toyota Innova rammed into the lorry from behind, and the driver seemingly did not apply brakes, leading to a fatal impact. The crash was so severe that all five passengers in the car died on the spot, while another person sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the district hospital.  

The Chitradurga Rural Police rushed to the scene after being alerted by highway commuters. Initially, the identities of the deceased were unclear. However, upon retrieving documents from the vehicle, police confirmed that all five victims were from Bengaluru.  

The deceased have been identified as:  
- Shantamurthy (60) – Retired BMTC employee  
- Rudraswamy (52) – Resident of Vidyaranyapura  
- Mallikarjuna (50) – Resident of Iranna Block, Bengaluru North  
- Chidambarachar (52)  
- One more person, whose identity is yet to be confirmed  

The injured passenger is undergoing treatment, and further details about their condition are awaited.  

District Superintendent of Police Ranjith Kumar Bandaru, ASP Kumaraswamy, and DYSP Dinakar visited the accident site and conducted an inspection.  

Speaking to the media, SP Ranjith Kumar Bandaru stated, “The accident happened near Tamatakallu in Chitradurga district. The Innova was moving at high speed and collided with a parked lorry on the left side of the road. Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver did not apply brakes, which resulted in the fatal crash.”

A person named Prasad, associated with the Renuka Yellamma temple, was also found in the vehicle, indicating that the group was returning from a temple visit.  

Authorities suspect that overspeeding and driver negligence led to the accident. Further investigation is underway.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hampi assault case: 'We take this incident very seriously, several arrests made', says HM G Parameshwara vkp

Hampi assault case: 'We take this incident very seriously, several arrests made', says HM G Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Visually impaired man caught smuggling gold at airport, day after Ranya Rao's arrest vkp

Bengaluru: Visually impaired man caught smuggling gold at airport, day after Ranya Rao's arrest

Bengaluru apartment owners demand clarity as delay in new housing law prolongs ownership, legal challenges vkp

Bengaluru apartment owners demand clarity as delay in new housing law prolongs ownership, legal challenges

Karnataka sizzles under scorching heat; IMD predicts relief with rain from March 1 vkp

Karnataka sizzles under scorching heat; IMD predicts relief with rain from March 1

Hampi rape case: Karnataka CM directs officials to take immediate action, calls it 'henious crime' snt

Hampi rape case: Karnataka CM directs officials to take immediate action, calls it 'henious crime'

Recent Stories

Google Pixel 9a renders LEAKED! Colour options, camera setup and design revealed gcw

Google Pixel 9a renders LEAKED! Colour options, camera setup and design revealed

Trophy India ki hi hai: Pakistan's 'Deepika' backs India for Champions Trophy win vs New Zealand (WATCH) ddr

Trophy India ki hi hai: Pakistan's 'Deepika' backs India for Champions Trophy glory vs New Zealand (WATCH)

IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final: Indias fielding woes continues with two dropped catches of Rachin Ravindra (WATCH) HRD

IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final: India's fielding woes continues with two dropped catches of Rachin Ravindra (WATCH)

Caste discrimination alleged at Koodalmanikyam Temple, staff moved to office duties over priests' objection dmn

Caste discrimination alleged at Koodalmanikyam Temple, staff moved to office duties over priests' objection

Selena Gomez shares heartfelt birthday message for fiance Benny Blanco: What I did to deserve you' NTI

Selena Gomez shares heartfelt birthday message for fiance Benny Blanco: What I did to deserve you'

Recent Videos

Baba Ramdev SLAMS Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff Terrorism’ – Calls for India’s Economic Strength!

Baba Ramdev SLAMS Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff Terrorism’ – Calls for India’s Economic Strength!

Video Icon
IND vs NZ Final: Prayers at Telangana Temple for Team India's Victory | Asianet Newsable

IND vs NZ Final: Prayers at Telangana Temple for Team India's Victory | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shahid & Kareena’s Top 10 Iconic Songs You MUST REVISIT After Their VIRAL IIFA 2025 Reunion!

Shahid & Kareena’s Top 10 Iconic Songs You MUST REVISIT After Their VIRAL IIFA 2025 Reunion!

Video Icon
CRPF Jawans Cheer Loud for Team India! Massive Support Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy Final

CRPF Jawans Cheer Loud for Team India! Massive Support Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy Final

Video Icon
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prayers in Reasi, J&K for Team India’s Victory! | Asianet Newsable

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prayers in Reasi, J&K for Team India’s Victory! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon