India lift record 3rd Champions Trophy: PM Modi hails triumph over NZ; lauds clash as 'exceptional'

Read Full Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Rohit Sharma-led India national cricket team on their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 triumph.

The Indian team defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the marquee ICC tournament and clinched their third title of the competition. The Indian team has become the first team to win three Champions Trophy titles.

PM Modi shared a post on his official 'X' handle and congratulated the Indian team on their amazing triumph. "An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They've played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all-around display", PM Modi's 'X' post read.

Also read: Rohit Sharma leads from the front as India lift record third Champions Trophy title with dominant win over NZ

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match against India. Kiwi openers Rachin Ravindra and Will Young added 57 from 47 balls and provided a quick start to their team. Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy provided the first breakthrough to the Indian team and dismissed Will Young for 13 runs.

Ravindra departed soon after scoring 37 runs from 29 balls. Kuldeep Yadav provided the Indian team with a much-needed breakthrough. The Indian wrist spinner didn't stop here and dismissed Kane Williamson for 13 runs.

The right-handed Kiwi batter scored a century in the previous match. After losing three quick wickets, Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell built a partnership and added 57 runs from 87 balls for the fifth wicket.

Phillips got dismissed by Varun Chakaravarthy for 34 runs whereas Mitchell also scored a welcome knock of 63 runs from 101 balls.

Michael Bracewell provided the much-needed finish to the innings and helped the Kiwis put up a first innings score of 251/7.

Also read: India lift 3rd Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli playing dandiya with stumps wins hearts (WATCH)

Coming out to chase the target, the Indian team was given a blazing start by openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Rohit took on the Kiwi bowlers from the first ball and disrupted their line and length. Rohit went on to score his first half-century of the tournament and played an innings of 76 runs from 83 balls.

Gill also contributed with valuable runs and played a knock of 31 runs from 50 balls. After a brilliant start, the Indian team lost three quick wickets in a span of 20 runs. Virat Kohli departed for just one run.

However, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul contributed with much-needed runs and helped the Indian team win the title.

Latest Videos