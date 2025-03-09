IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Jadeja, Harshit and Arshdeep do 'gangnam style' dance after thrilling win (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh celebrated Team India’s Champions Trophy 2025 final with a famous ‘Gangnam Style’ dance after the thrilling win against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

Team India ended the 12-year long Champions Trophy title drought with a four-wicket win over New Zealand. With a target of 252, India chased it down in the penultimate over. Skipper Rohit Sharma was the star performer for the side as he led the batting by giving a fiery start to their run-chase and played much-needed and brilliant innings of 76 off 83 balls. Apart from Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Axar Patel contributed to India’s run-chase significantly with an innings of 48, 34*, and 29.

When Team India required just two runs off seven balls, Ravindra Jadeja hit a winning four on the last ball of the penultimate over to take the team past the finishing line. As soon as Jadeja hit the winning four, the Indian dressing room celebrated in joy and the players joined the all-rounder and KL Rahul on the ground to celebrate the historic victory.

Amid the jubilant celebrations over the Men in Blue’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana broke into an impromptu ‘Gangnam Style’ dance, a famous Korean dance move popularized by singer PSY. The trio’s energetic dance moves were posted by ICC on its Instagram and quickly went viral on social media.

WATCH: Jadeja, Harshit, and Arshdeep’s Gangnam Style dance

Team Indian clinched the Champions Trophy for the third time in the tournament’s history. The first title win came in 2002 when Sourav Ganguly-led side shared the prestigious title with Sri Lanka. After a gap of 11 years, the Men in Blue reclaimed the Champions Trophy title under the leadership of MS Dhoni, defeating England in the final.

Additionally, the Men in Blue won the second consecutive ICC title. Last year, Rohit Sharma and boys ended Team India’s 11-year ICC title drought when they triumphed in the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa in the final. It was India’s first T20 World Cup win since 2007 when MS Dhoni led the Men in Blue to victory in the inaugural edition of the tournament, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

Overall, Team India won seven titles in the history of ICC tournaments, including two ODI World Cups in 1983 and 2011, as many T20 World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2024, and three Champions Trophy crowns in 2002, 2013, and 2025.

India unbeaten Champions Trophy campaign culminated in title win

Team India had a brilliant campaign throughout the Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue finished the group stage on top of Group A without a defeat. In the group stage, India defeated Bangladesh, arch-rivals Pakistan, and New Zealand. India qualified for the semifinal against Australia.

In the semifinal against Australia, the Men in Blue successfully avenge their ODI World Cup 2023 final heartbreak against the reigning World Champions led by Australia and booked their berth for their third consecutive Champions Trophy final since 2013. In the final, Team India finally managed to put an end to their long title drought of the prestigious tournament.

Interestingly, India had a similar unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup 2024, where the Men in Blue went undefeated throughout the tournament and clinched the title by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final, marking a remarkable era of dominance in ICC events under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

