IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Is Jadeja retiring from ODIs? Kohli's warm hug to all-rounder sparks speculation

Amid the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand, the speculations arise about the retirement of Ravindra Jadeja from ODI cricket after the title clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

The speculation emerged after Virat Kohli was spotted giving a warm hug to Ravindra Jadeja. After bowling the 10th and final over of his spell, Jadeja was approached by Kohli and received a warm hug from the Indian team. However, it is not sure whether Virat Kohli gave the all-rounder because of his potential retirement from his ODI career or for his brilliant bowling in the first innings of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Jadeja was the most economical bowler in India’s bowling as he picked a wicket of Tom Latham while conceding just 30 runs at an economy rate of 3 in his full quota of 10 overs. This was not the first time Virat Kohli hugged a senior player warmly and emotionally. When Team India star batter learned of Steve Smith’s ODI retirement from him, he hugged the Australian captain warmly after the semifinal clash between two teams. During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, when Ravichandran Ashwin informed his teammates about his retirement from international cricket, Kohli was spotted hugging the veteran spin-bowling all-rounder in the dressing.

Considering these two instances, where Virat Kohli hugged senior players upon learning about their retirement, fans and experts have started speculating that Jadeja might be playing his final ODI for India. The picture of Kohli hugging Ravindra Jadeja after his 10 overs spell went viral on social media.

Viral picture: Virat Kohli’s warm hug to Ravindra Jadeja

However, neither Ravindra Jadeja nor Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not officially announced about his retirement from ODI cricket. The speculations around Ravindra Jadeja’s retirement came just a few days after the rumours of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma retiring from the format.

The reports suggested that BCCI asked Rohit to communicate about his future to the board after the Champions Trophy 2025, with selectors setting their eyes on the future by appointing a long-term captain for Tests and ODIs, keeping in mind the England Test tour and the 2027 World Cup.

Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill dismissed Rohit Sharma’s retirement talks, stating that the skipper was focusing on the final rather than thinking about retirement. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja already retired from the T20Is after the Men in Blue clinched the T20 World Cup triumph last year.

India need 252 runs to win the Champions Trophy 2025 final

Meanwhile, India will have to chase down the 252-run target set by New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy 2025 final. After being asked to bowl first by New Zealand, Indian bowling attack restricted the Kiwis to 251/7 in 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell led New Zealand’s batting with a resilient innings of 63 off 101 balls.

Mitchell formed a crucial 57-run stand with Glenn Phillips (34) for the fifth wicket and then 36-run partnership with Michael Bracewell (51*) for the sixth wicket to take the team past the 200-run mark. Bracewell led New Zealand’s batting in the last few overs to put up a respectable total of over 250.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav led the bowling attack as he picked two wickets while conceding 40 runs at an economy rate of 4 in 10 overs. Varun Chakravarthy registered his figures of 2/45 at an economy rate of 4.5 in 10 overs. Apart from Kuldeep and Varun, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja too contributed to India’s bowling by taking a wicket each.

