India lift 3rd Champions Trophy: Rohit and Kohli achieve joint-record after title win against New Zealand

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli achieved a joint-record record after the Men in Blue won the Champions Trophy 2025 by defeating New Zealand in a thrilling final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

Team India finally put an end to a 12-year drought of winning the Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand. Chasing a 252-run target, Rohit Sharma led India’s batting with a brilliant innings of 76 off 83 balls. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel chipped in with vital contributions of 48 and 27 runs, respectively. KL Rahul yet again stepped up for his team when he was needed the most and played a gritty innings of 34 off 33 balls under pressure.

When Team India required just two runs off seven balls, Ravindra Jadeja hit a winning four on the last ball of the penultimate over to take the team past the finishing line. As soon as Jadeja, the players celebrated in joy before running to the ground to celebrate with their teammates and support staff, marking their end to the unbeaten campaign with historic title win. This was the second consecutive title win for India at ICC tournaments. Last year, the Men in Blue ended their 11-year ICC title drought by clinching T20 World Cup triumph.

Team Indian clinched the Champions Trophy for the third time in the tournament’s history. The first title win came in 2002 when Sourav Ganguly-led side shared the prestigious title with Sri Lanka. After a gap of 11 years, the Men in Blue reclaimed the Champions Trophy title under the leadership of MS Dhoni, defeating England in the final.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli share joint-record after India’s Champions Trophy 2025

After Team India clinched their third Champions Trophy title, making them the most successful team in the history of the tournament, skipper Rohit Sharma and star Virat Kohli achieved a joint-record in the Indian cricket history.

Rohit and Kohli won four titles each at ICC tournaments, making the Indian batting duo the most successful Indian cricketers in ICC tournaments in terms of title wins. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli won three titles together, T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025 twice in 2013 and 2025. Rohit won his first ICC title in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, while Kohli’s first major title of his career came in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Since the 2013 Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played 10 ICC tournaments for India, five T20 World Cups in 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2024, three ODI World Cups in 2015, 2019, and 2023, and two Champions Trophy tournaments in 2017 and 2025.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were on the verge of winning their fifth ICC title at the 2023 ODI World Cup, but Team India fell short of winning the coveted trophy after being defeated by Australia in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma joins MS Dhoni in elite list

After lifting his ICC title as a captain, Rohit Sharma became the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to achieve this historic feat. Dhoni remains the only captain till date to win three different ICC tournaments, including T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011, and Champions Trophy in 2017.

Team India ended 17-year T20 World Cup drought under the leadership of Rohit Sharma when they defeated South Africa in the final at Barbados in 2024. Overall, Rohit is the third captain after former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting and Indian captain MS Dhoni to win two more or ICC titles. Ponting holds the record of winning four ICC titles, including two ODI World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007, and two Champions Trophy crowns in 2006 and 2009.

Rohit Sharma now stands alongside Dhoni as one of India's most successful white-ball captains, further cementing his legacy in Indian cricket history.

