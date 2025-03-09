IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma uses cuss word after Hardik Pandya concedes 16 runs in an over (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma wore a disgusted look after Hardik Pandya leaked runs in an over during the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

Hardik Pandya was brought into the attack in the fourth over after bowling his first spell in the second over. However, the all-rounder failed to contain the flow of runs, conceding 16 runs in the over, which included a couple of boundaries and a six. After conceding just one run in the first three balls of his second over, Pandya was smashed for a six by Rachin Ravindra before he conceded a four in the two consecutive deliveries. On the final ball of the over, Pandya conceded a wide and thus, he had to bowl again.

On the seventh ball of his second over, Hardik Pandya gave away another four to Rachin Ravindra. After the New Zealand all-rounder hit a four on the last ball of the fourth over, Rohit Sharma was seemingly unhappy as he was caught on camera uttering a cuss word in frustration behind Hardik Pandya’s back. The video of the same went viral on social media.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma unhappy after Hardik Pandya leaked runs

Talking about the match, New Zealand were off to a brilliant start after opting to bat first, as openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra formed a 57-run partnership until Varun Chakravarthy dismissed the former for 19 at 57/1. Thereafter, Rachin was joined by Kane Williamson to carry on New Zealand’s batting.

Rachin was leading the Kiwis’ batting and received two reprieves after his catches were dropped by Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Iyer before he was bowled out by Kuldeep Yadav for 37 at 69/2. Thereafter, Kane Williamson’s stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed for 11 by Kuldeep Yadav at 75/3. After Williamson’s dismissal, Daryl Mitchell was joined by Tom Latham to carry on New Zealand’s batting.

The pair was looking to stabilize the Kiwis’ and form a good partnership after two quick wickets. However, the hopes of building a partnership were dashed after Tom Latham was removed for 14 by Ravindra Jadeja at 108/4. Thereafter, Glenn Phillips joined Mitchell at the crease. The middle-order led the Kiwis’ fightback and frustrated Indian bowlers with their resilient batting before their partnership was broken by Chakravarthy, dismissing Phillips for 34 at 165/5.

Then, Michael Bracewell joined Daryl Mitchell at the crease. The pair steadied the Kiwis’ batting and took the 200-run mark, with Mitchell completing his 8th ODI fifty in 91 balls. Mitchell was looking to form a good partnership with Bracewell to take the team past the 250-run mark until he was dismissed by Mohammed Shami for 63 at 211/6. After Daryl Mitchell’s dismissal, Santner joined Bracewell at the crease to carry on New Zealand’s innings. At the end of 47 overs, the Kiwis were 216/6, with Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell batting on 2 and 27, respectively.

