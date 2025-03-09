IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma uses cuss word after Hardik Pandya concedes 16 runs in an over (WATCH)

During the Champions Trophy 2025 final, Rohit Sharma displayed visible frustration after Hardik Pandya conceded runs in an over against New Zealand.

IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma uses cuss word after Hardik Pandya concedes 16 runs in an over (WATCH) HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 5:54 PM IST

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma wore a disgusted look after Hardik Pandya leaked runs in an over during the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9. 

Hardik Pandya was brought into the attack in the fourth over after bowling his first spell in the second over. However, the all-rounder failed to contain the flow of runs, conceding 16 runs in the over, which included a couple of boundaries and a six. After conceding just one run in the first three balls of his second over, Pandya was smashed for a six by Rachin Ravindra before he conceded a four in the two consecutive deliveries. On the final ball of the over, Pandya conceded a wide and thus, he had to bowl again. 

Also read: IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final: India's fielding woes continue with two dropped catches of Rachin Ravindra (WATCH)

On the seventh ball of his second over, Hardik Pandya gave away another four to Rachin Ravindra. After the New Zealand all-rounder hit a four on the last ball of the fourth over, Rohit Sharma was seemingly unhappy as he was caught on camera uttering a cuss word in frustration behind Hardik Pandya’s back. The video of the same went viral on social media. 

WATCH: Rohit Sharma unhappy after Hardik Pandya leaked runs

Talking about the match, New Zealand were off to a brilliant start after opting to bat first, as openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra formed a 57-run partnership until Varun Chakravarthy dismissed the former for 19 at 57/1. Thereafter, Rachin was joined by Kane Williamson to carry on New Zealand’s batting. 

Rachin was leading the Kiwis’ batting and received two reprieves after his catches were dropped by Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Iyer before he was bowled out by Kuldeep Yadav for 37 at 69/2. Thereafter, Kane Williamson’s stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed for 11 by Kuldeep Yadav at 75/3. After Williamson’s dismissal, Daryl Mitchell was joined by Tom Latham to carry on New Zealand’s batting.

 The pair was looking to stabilize the Kiwis’ and form a good partnership after two quick wickets. However, the hopes of building a partnership were dashed after Tom Latham was removed for 14 by Ravindra Jadeja at 108/4. Thereafter, Glenn Phillips joined Mitchell at the crease. The middle-order led the Kiwis’ fightback and frustrated Indian bowlers with their resilient batting before their partnership was broken by Chakravarthy, dismissing Phillips for 34 at 165/5. 

Then, Michael Bracewell joined Daryl Mitchell at the crease. The pair steadied the Kiwis’ batting and took the 200-run mark, with Mitchell completing his 8th ODI fifty in 91 balls. Mitchell was looking to form a good partnership with Bracewell to take the team past the 250-run mark until he was dismissed by Mohammed Shami for 63 at 211/6. After Daryl Mitchell’s dismissal, Santner joined Bracewell at the crease to carry on New Zealand’s innings. At the end of 47 overs, the Kiwis were 216/6, with Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell batting on 2 and 27, respectively.

Also read: IND vs NZ CT 2025 final: How India's middle-order performed in ICC ODI knockouts?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final: Indias fielding woes continues with two dropped catches of Rachin Ravindra (WATCH) HRD

IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final: India's fielding woes continues with two dropped catches of Rachin Ravindra (WATCH)

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma equals Brian Laras record after 12th consecutive toss loss as captain HRD

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma equals Brian Lara's record after 12th consecutive toss loss as captain

IND vs NZ CT 2025 final: How India's middle-order performed in ICC ODI knockouts? HRD

IND vs NZ CT 2025 final: How India's middle-order performed in ICC ODI knockouts?

Varanasi fans perform 'Aarti', pray for India's victory in ICC CT 2025 final against NZ vkp

Varanasi fans perform 'Aarti', pray for India's victory in ICC CT 2025 final against NZ

Barcelona vs Osasuna match postponed: Reason, reaction from LaLiga, clubs and players dmn

Barcelona vs Osasuna match postponed: Reason, reaction from LaLiga, clubs and players

Recent Stories

"Tarrif terrorism": Baba Ramdev condemns reciprocal tax proposed by US President Trump ddr

Baba Ramdev slams Trump's 'tariff terrorism,' accuses US President of threatening poor nations (WATCH)

Syria President calls for 'peace, calm' as brutal clashes leave over 1,000 dead in coastal violence ddr

Syria President calls for 'peace, calm' as brutal clashes leave over 1,000 dead in coastal violence

Vastu Sleep Hacks: Best directions and bed placements for restful nights SRI

Vastu Sleep Hacks: Best directions and bed placements for restful nights

Science behind weight loss: Understanding metabolism, hormones, calorie deficit, and more MEG

Science behind weight loss: Understanding metabolism, hormones, calorie deficit, and more

Sikandar: Salman Khan's most awaited movie remake of Tamil film? Here's what director Murugadoss said NTI

Sikandar: Salman Khan's most awaited movie remake of Tamil film? Here's what director Murugadoss said

Recent Videos

Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Saints Condemn Vandalism of BAPS Hindu Temple in California

Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Saints Condemn Vandalism of BAPS Hindu Temple in California

Video Icon
Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Newark Due to Dry, Windy Conditions | Asianet Newsable

Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Newark Due to Dry, Windy Conditions | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Baba Ramdev SLAMS Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff Terrorism’ – Calls for India’s Economic Strength!

Baba Ramdev SLAMS Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff Terrorism’ – Calls for India’s Economic Strength!

Video Icon
IND vs NZ Final: Prayers at Telangana Temple for Team India's Victory | Asianet Newsable

IND vs NZ Final: Prayers at Telangana Temple for Team India's Victory | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shahid & Kareena’s Top 10 Iconic Songs You MUST REVISIT After Their VIRAL IIFA 2025 Reunion!

Shahid & Kareena’s Top 10 Iconic Songs You MUST REVISIT After Their VIRAL IIFA 2025 Reunion!

Video Icon