Science behind weight loss: Understanding metabolism, hormones, calorie deficit, and more

In a world where quick tips and overnight remedies make headlines, let's understand the core concept and the functioning of your body during weight loss. Weight loss is not an overnight thing; gaining it or losing it, nothing is an overnight process. Weight loss needs time, patience, and constant efforts to deal with it. But it is important to understand what happens inside our body during the whole process of weight loss.

Science behind weight loss:

Metabolism and Calorie Deficit

The main part of weight loss is the concept of balancing energy. Our body needs a certain amount of energy (calories) to function from basic things like breathing, digesting food, and even maintaining the temperature of the body. This is known as basal metabolic rate in scientific terms.

When you consume fewer calories than are needed for the body to function, then the body tends to use already stored fats for energy, which leads to weight loss.

Hormones and Weight Loss

Hormones play a vital role in regulating and maintaining body weight. Key hormones such as insulin, leptin, and ghrelin are vital. Insulin helps store glucose, leptin signals satiety (fullness), and ghrelin stimulates hunger. Maintaining a proper balance of these hormones through diet and lifestyle changes can impact weight loss.

Macronutrients and Their Role

There are different macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats) that we need and consume on a daily basis; they often affect weight loss in various ways. Let's dive deep into this topic for a better understanding.

Carbohydrates: Few people believe that carbs are a hazard, but having them in moderate portions is important. They provide quick energy but can spike insulin levels if consumed in excess quantities.

Proteins: Proteins are presumed to be for muscle building, but they also help to build and repair tissues, increase satiety, and boost metabolism through the thermic effect of food (TEF).

Fats: Fats are also considered a health hazard, but not many know the importance of these fats. They are essential for hormone production and nutrient absorption; healthy fats (e.g., from avocados and nuts) can support weight loss.

Factors impacting weight loss:

Metabolic Adaptation

When you start losing weight, your body may need time to adapt to the metabolism to conserve energy, making weight loss more challenging with time. This is known as metabolic adaptation. Your body takes the trigger warning as weight loss and tries to protect you from draining your energy. This may not be a good motivation, but if you stay consistent, you can lose weight.

Exercise and Energy Expenditure

Physical activity increases energy consumption and helps preserve lean muscle mass during the weight loss process. Include a mix of aerobic exercises (e.g., running, swimming) and strength training to optimize weight loss results to balance the workout for your body.

Impact of Stress and Sleep

Chronic stress can lead to rapid weight gain by increasing cortisol levels in your body. They promote fat storage, especially in the abdominal area, which will be difficult to lose. Poor sleep quality or lack of sleep can disrupt hormones like leptin and ghrelin, leading to increased hunger and cravings that lead to weight gain.

Gut Health and Weight Loss

The gut microbiome, consisting of trillions of microorganisms, influences weight management. A diverse and balanced gut microbiota can support weight loss by improving digestion, reducing inflammation, and affecting hormone regulation.

Individual Variability

Genetics, age, sex, and medical conditions like PCOD can influence how individuals respond to diet and exercise interventions. Personalized approaches to weight loss may be more effective for achieving long-term success. You need to understand your body and also consult a doctor if you need further help.

