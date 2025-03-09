Caste discrimination alleged at Koodalmanikyam Temple, staff moved to office duties over priests' objection

Read Full Article

Thrissur: Allegations of caste discrimination have emerged at the Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple in Kerala after Balu, a young man from Thiruvananthapuram appointed by the Devaswom Recruitment Board for Kazhakam work (job position to ensure smooth running temple activities), was transferred to office duties. The decision to transfer him followed opposition from the Thanthris (priests) and the Warier Samajam, due to Balu's Ezhava caste.

Also Read: Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

A member of the temple's governing body confirmed the caste-based discrimination and announced that Balu would be reinstated to his original Kazhakam job after the anniversary rituals. In response, the Devaswom Recruitment Board Chairman asserted that the board had the authority to take action against the Thanthris.

Balu, who had been appointed through the Devaswom Recruitment Board, began working as a Kazhaka worker at the Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple on February 24. However, the Thanthris and the Warier Samajam demanded his removal because of his Ezhava background. In protest, six Thanthri family members from Irinjalakuda distanced themselves from temple ceremonies. With the temple's anniversary rituals scheduled, the governing body convened a meeting on March 7, resulting in the decision to transfer Balu to office duties.

After the transfer, Balu took a seven-day leave. Despite this, one Thanthri family, which is a member of the Devaswom governing body, continued to boycott the installation ceremonies. The Devaswom Recruitment Board Chairman strongly criticized the Thanthris' actions.

The temple governing body has decided to reappoint Balu to his original position once he returns from his leave. However, the Thanthris have indicated that they will continue their protest if Balu is reinstated, potentially affecting upcoming temple ceremonies, including the festival ceremonies on May 8.

Also Read: Kerala: Bodies of missing 15-year-old girl and neighbour found hanging in Kasaragod

Latest Videos