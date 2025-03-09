Baba Ramdev slams Trump's 'tariff terrorism,' accuses US President of threatening poor nations (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Patanjali Founder Baba Ramdev on Sunday strongly condemned US President Donald Trump's decision to impose reciprocal tariffs, which would be initiated from April 2, calling it a form of "tariff terrorism."

Yog guru Baba Ramdev believes that Trump's actions are a threat to democracy, particularly for poor and developing nations.

Accusing Trump of not complying with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the United Nations, Ramdev said that the US president has "ripped off democracy" by threatening poor and developing nations.

"We saw political and economic colonisation. Now, there is a new era of intellectual colonisation. Amid this, ever since Donald Trump rose to power, he created a new world record of 'tariff terrorism'. He has ripped off democracy by threatening poor and developing nations. He is neither complying with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) nor with the United Nations," he added.

Speaking about the increasing value of the dollar against currencies of poor and developing nations, Ramdev labelled it as "economic terrorism" while emphasising the need for India to become developed.

"The value of the dollar is increasing, which has resulted in the currencies of poor and developing countries to decrease in value. This is 'economic terrorism'. He is taking the world to a different era. In such a case, India needs to develop. All Indians should unite to build a strong nation and answer all these destructive powers," he lamented.

Earlier, Trump targeted India's import duties in a speech to a joint session of Congress. He also spoke about the tariffs imposed by the European Union, China, Brazil and Mexico and announced that the US will impose tariffs on other nations based on what they do to the US.

While addressing a joint session of the US Congress, Trump said that the reciprocal tax would kick in on April 2. He said that nearly every country on earth has ripped off the US for decades and vowed not to "let that happen any longer."

Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh, on Saturday, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over Donald Trump's statement that India agreed to 'reduce' tariffs and expressed concern over the reported deal.

Noting Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Washington, Ramesh asked whether the government is "compromising" the interest of Indian farmers and manufacturers.

"The Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is in Washington DC to talk trade with the Americans. Meanwhile, President Trump says this. What has the Modi Government agreed to? Are the interests of Indian farmers and of Indian manufacturing being compromised? The PM must take Parliament into confidence when it resumes on March 10th," Ramesh wrote on social media X.

