India lifts 3rd Champions Trophy title: Jay Shah handing trophy to Rohit Sharma dubbed moment of day (WATCH)

India etched their name in the history books by securing a record third ICC Champions Trophy title, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in a gripping final on Sunday. With this triumph, India remains the only team to have won the prestigious tournament three times, adding to their victories in 2002 and 2013.

A masterful knock by Rohit Sharma (76 off 83 balls) laid the foundation for India's successful chase of 252, ensuring an unblemished campaign in the competition. Despite a late fightback from New Zealand’s bowlers, KL Rahul’s composed 34* guided India home with an over to spare.

Spinners Apply the Squeeze to Restrict New Zealand

Batting first, New Zealand managed a competitive 251/7, thanks to well-constructed fifties from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53). However, the Indian spin quartet—Kuldeep Yadav (2/40), Varun Chakravarthy (2/45), Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja—dominated proceedings, conceding only 144 runs in their combined 38 overs.

New Zealand had started brightly, racing to 69/1 within 10 overs. But Kuldeep’s introduction in the 11th over triggered a collapse. The wrist-spinner deceived Rachin Ravindra (28) with a well-disguised googly before removing skipper Kane Williamson (17) in quick succession. From 75/3, the Kiwis struggled to find boundaries, going 81 deliveries without one as India tightened their grip.

Mitchell and Bracewell stitched together vital partnerships, including a 57-run stand with Glenn Phillips (32), but India’s disciplined bowling ensured New Zealand never fully capitalized. A late flourish saw them add 50 runs in the last five overs, but the total remained below par against India’s formidable batting lineup.

Rohit Leads the Chase, India Hold Nerve

Chasing 252 on a sluggish pitch, Rohit Sharma wasted no time, launching into pacer Nathan Smith with two sixes and as many fours early on. His opening stand of 105 with Shubman Gill (31) provided India the perfect start.

However, Glenn Phillips’ stunning catch off Mitchell Santner dismissed Gill, and Michael Bracewell trapped Virat Kohli for a two-ball duck, leaving India at 106/2. Rohit, who many speculate was playing his final ODI for India, adapted to a more measured role before falling for 76, stumped off Ravindra.

At 122/3, India needed stability, which Shreyas Iyer (48) and Axar Patel (29) duly provided through a 61-run partnership. Their efforts took India within striking distance before late wickets added brief tension. However, KL Rahul’s calm presence ensured there were no hiccups, sealing victory in 49 overs.

A Historic Triumph for India

This triumph cements India’s dominance in white-ball cricket, marking their first ICC title since 2013. Rohit Sharma’s stellar captaincy, alongside crucial contributions from the spinners and middle-order, made the difference in a tightly contested final. As celebrations erupted in the Indian camp, the cricketing world acknowledged yet another era-defining achievement by the Men in Blue.

