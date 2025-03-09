India lift 3rd Champions Trophy title: Virat Kohli hugging Anushka Sharma after sets internet abuzz (WATCH)

Read Full Article

India created history by lifting their record third ICC Champions Trophy after a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final on Sunday. The Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, further solidifying their dominance in global cricket.

The final at The Oval saw India chase down a target of 252 in 49 overs, with captain Rohit Sharma leading from the front with a composed 76 off 83 balls. His innings provided the much-needed foundation for India's pursuit, and despite a few hiccups in the middle order, KL Rahul (34*) ensured there was no late drama, steering India to victory.

However, beyond the cricketing heroics, one moment that took social media by storm was Virat Kohli’s heartfelt embrace with wife Anushka Sharma after the triumph. As soon as the winning runs were hit, Kohli, who had an uncharacteristically brief stay at the crease in the final, rushed to the stands to celebrate with Anushka. The couple’s emotional hug was caught on camera, and within minutes, the clip went viral across social media platforms.

Social Media Erupts Over Kohli-Anushka Moment

Fans flooded Twitter and Instagram with reactions, with hashtags like #Virushka, #ChampionsTrophy, and #TeamIndia trending globally. Many hailed the moment as a perfect culmination of Kohli’s relentless dedication and Anushka’s unwavering support throughout his career.

"King Kohli and Queen Anushka – this is the content we live for!" wrote one fan. Another tweeted, "Virat Kohli winning hearts, both on and off the field. This moment is pure love."

The heartwarming moment also drew reactions from fellow cricketers and Bollywood stars, with many congratulating Kohli and Team India on their stellar campaign.

Rohit Sharma’s Heroics Lead India’s Charge

Earlier in the final, New Zealand posted a competitive 251/7, thanks to crucial contributions from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53). However, India’s spinners, led by Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45), tightened the screws, ensuring the Kiwis never ran away with the game.

Rohit Sharma’s attacking start in the chase, where he hammered Nathan Smith for two sixes and as many boundaries early on, set the tone for India's innings. While wickets fell at crucial junctures, a composed 61-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer (48) and Axar Patel (29) kept India on track before KL Rahul calmly finished the job.

With this triumph, India became the first team to win the ICC Champions Trophy three times, having previously won the tournament in 2002 (joint winners with Sri Lanka) and 2013. Rohit Sharma, who many speculate might have played his last ODI, walked away with yet another feather in his cap.

India’s Record Champions Trophy Wins

2002 (Shared with Sri Lanka)

2013 (Defeated England in the final)

2025 (Defeated New Zealand in the final)

