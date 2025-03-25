India News Today LIVE Updates on March 25: JPC meeting on One Nation One Election today

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Real estate businessman killed by slitting his throat by wife, her mother; arrested
A 37-year-old Bengaluru real estate businessman, Loknath Singh, was allegedly murdered by his wife and mother-in-law over suspected extramarital affairs and illegal business dealings.Read Full Story
Kerala: KSRTC Swift bus rams into mango pickers in Kozhikode's Thamarassery; Three injured, one critical
A KSRTC Swift bus crashed into a group of people collecting mangoes from the road in Thamarassery, Kozhikode, leaving three injured, one critically. The accident occurred on National Highway 766 around 5 am on Tuesday (Mar 25).
Chennai: Elderly woman alleges group of 20 trespassed, verbally abused and intimidated her; case filed
A 68-year-old woman in Chennai, Tmt. Kamala, has filed a complaint at G-3 Kilpauk Police Station, alleging that a group of 20 people trespassed into her house, verbally abused her, and soiled her home with sewage waste.
Ramdas Athawale slams Kunal Kamra over remarks on Eknath Shinde; call Uddhav Thackeray a ‘traitor’ first
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticized comedian Kunal Kamra for his remarks on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, stating that Kamra should first call Uddhav Thackeray a 'traitor' for betraying BJP.
JPC on 'One Nation, One Election' to meet today, legal experts to provide insights
The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will convene at the Parliament Annexe on Tuesday. The committee will first interact with Justice D.N. Patel, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and current Chairperson of TDSAT, followed by a discussion with Attorney General R. Venkataramani.
