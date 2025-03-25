user
Mar 25, 2025, 9:29 AM IST

India News Today LIVE Updates on March 25: JPC meeting on One Nation One Election today

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto kunal kamra march 25 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

9:30 AM IST

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Real estate businessman killed by slitting his throat by wife, her mother; arrested

A 37-year-old Bengaluru real estate businessman, Loknath Singh, was allegedly murdered by his wife and mother-in-law over suspected extramarital affairs and illegal business dealings.

8:46 AM IST

Kerala: KSRTC Swift bus rams into mango pickers in Kozhikode's Thamarassery; Three injured, one critical

A KSRTC Swift bus crashed into a group of people collecting mangoes from the road in Thamarassery, Kozhikode, leaving three injured, one critically. The accident occurred on National Highway 766 around 5 am on Tuesday (Mar 25).

8:45 AM IST

Chennai: Elderly woman alleges group of 20 trespassed, verbally abused and intimidated her; case filed

A 68-year-old woman in Chennai, Tmt. Kamala, has filed a complaint at G-3 Kilpauk Police Station, alleging that a group of 20 people trespassed into her house, verbally abused her, and soiled her home with sewage waste.

8:44 AM IST

Ramdas Athawale slams Kunal Kamra over remarks on Eknath Shinde; call Uddhav Thackeray a ‘traitor’ first

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticized comedian Kunal Kamra for his remarks on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, stating that Kamra should first call Uddhav Thackeray a 'traitor' for betraying BJP.

8:43 AM IST

JPC on 'One Nation, One Election' to meet today, legal experts to provide insights

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will convene at the Parliament Annexe on Tuesday. The committee will first interact with Justice D.N. Patel, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and current Chairperson of TDSAT, followed by a discussion with Attorney General R. Venkataramani.

