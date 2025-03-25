India News Today LIVE Updates on March 25: JPC meeting on One Nation One Election today

8:43 AM IST

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will convene at the Parliament Annexe on Tuesday. The committee will first interact with Justice D.N. Patel, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and current Chairperson of TDSAT, followed by a discussion with Attorney General R. Venkataramani.

