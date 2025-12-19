PM Modi commemorated Goa Liberation Day on X, calling it a 'defining chapter'. Goa CM Pramod Sawant hoisted the national flag, and Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes, recalling the sacrifices made to free Goa from Portuguese rule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to X to commemorate Goa Liberation Day, calling it a "defining chapter" in India's national journey and paying tribute to the spirit of those who fought against injustice for freedom. "Goa Liberation Day reminds us of a defining chapter in our national journey. We recall the indomitable spirit of those who refused to accept injustice and fought for freedom with courage and conviction. Their sacrifices continue to inspire us as we work towards the all-round progress of Goa," PM Modi wrote on X.

Goa CM Leads State Celebrations

In Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hoisted the national flag at multiple locations, including his residence in Sanquelim and his official residence in Altinho, Panjim, as part of Liberation Day celebrations.

Sawant also attended the Goa Liberation Day event organised at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Dona Paula. "On Goa Liberation Day, we remember those who fought for our freedom. Their vision gave Goa a new beginning. Today, we continue to build a State proud of its heritage, confident in its journey, and committed to progress for all. We honor our freedom fighters by shaping a Goa that reflects their dreams, strong, inclusive, and forward looking," the Chief Minister said.

Union Home Minister Extends Wishes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the people of the state on the occasion. "Best wishes to the people of Goa on Goa Liberation Day. The present generation may not know that Indians had to obtain permission to visit Goa till 1961. Many great souls like Prabhakar Vaidya, Bala Raya Mapari, Nanaji Deshmukh Ji, and Jagannath Rao Joshi Ji stood against this and fought for the liberation of Goa. After great sacrifices made by our patriots, Goa became an integral part of India. With heartfelt gratitude, I bow to all the noble souls who endured immense pain for the freedom of Goa," he said.

The History of 'Operation Vijay'

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.