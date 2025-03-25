Chirag Paswan, NDA leaders defend 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits; call it 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

Read Full Article

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Union Minister Chirag Paswan and senior BJP leaders and NDA allies in Bihar have defended the distribution of 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits, asserting that the initiative aligns with the government's commitment to inclusive development.

On the Opposition's allegations that 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits are an electoral stunt, Chirag Paswan underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and accused the Opposition of "destroying" Bihar when were in power.



"My PM Narendra Modi ji believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. With this, our Central-state government is moving forward. Those who are sensing politics in this, also have the opportunity when they are in power, but apart from destroying Bihar they have done nothing. Now with PM's vision, Bihar is heading towards becoming a developed state," said MP Chirag Paswan, while speaking to the media on Tuesday.



BJP MLA Pawan Jaiswal also defended the initiative, citing the party's longstanding governance principles. "Our 'mool mantra' is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, on which the NDA government and PM Modi work. It is not being done for the first time. We came up with a law against triple talaq. At that time too, RJD provoked people and staged a protest. Today, we are seeing that PM Modi's government works for the upliftment of everyone," Jaiswal said in Patna.

Bihar minister Md Zama Khan expressed gratitude towards the ruling NDA coalition, saying, "I am sure it will be given. In the presence of CM Nitish Kumar, the NDA government and PM Modi will definitely give us 'Saugat' (gifts). I am thankful to the NDA government."

The BJP's initiative has drawn attention as political parties in Bihar gear up for the upcoming elections. Opposition parties have raised concerns over the timing of the distribution, alleging it as a political move ahead of the polls.

BJP Minority Morcha is set to launch its "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign, aiming to distribute special kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims across the country ahead of Eid.

The initiative, kicking off from Nizamuddin in Delhi on Tuesday under the guidance of BJP National President JP Nadda, seeks to ensure that poor Muslim families can celebrate the festival without any hardship.

As part of the campaign, 32,000 Minority Morcha workers will collaborate with 32,000 mosques nationwide to reach the needy. National President of the BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui, outlined the campaign's broader vision, stating that during the holy month of Ramadan and upcoming occasions like Eid, Good Friday, Easter, Nauruz, and the Indian New Year, the Minority Front will reach out to those in need through the "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign.



Eid Milan celebrations will also be organised at the district level, he added. (ANI)

