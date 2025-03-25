Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield Stadium to host Women's Cricket World Cup matches in 2025

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: In a good news for cricket lovers in Kerala, the BCCI Apex Council has confirmed that Thiruvananthapuram's Karyavattom Sports Hub Stadium will host matches of the Women's ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place in India in September 2025.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Good news for LSG as Avesh Khan cleared to rejoin squad after knee injury recovery

Boost to Kerala cricket

The Kerala Cricket Association is working to secure high-profile matches, including those featuring the Indian team, at the stadium. If the ICC approves the Karyavattom Stadium as a venue, it will mark a historic milestone for Thiruvananthapuram, hosting a major tournament like the World Cup for the first time.

Previous international matches

Thiruvananthapuram has previously hosted international matches, including warm-up matches for the Men's ODI World Cup in 2023. The Greenfield Stadium has also hosted six international matches, including two ODIs, where India achieved a record-breaking 317-run victory against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket.

Other venues

Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, the other venues selected to host the Women's ODI World Cup matches are Visakhapatnam, Indore, Guwahati, and Mullanpur (Punjab).

Also Read: IPL 2025: Eden Gardens pitch invader REVEALS Virat Kohli's words to him after touching his feet

Latest Videos