Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield Stadium to host Women's Cricket World Cup matches in 2025

Thiruvananthapuram's Karyavattom Sports Hub Stadium will host matches of the Women's ODI World Cup in 2025, confirmed by the BCCI. The Kerala Cricket Association aims to secure high-profile matches, potentially marking a historic milestone for the city.

Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 6:40 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: In a good news for cricket lovers in Kerala, the BCCI Apex Council has confirmed that Thiruvananthapuram's Karyavattom Sports Hub Stadium will host matches of the Women's ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place in India in September 2025.

Boost to Kerala cricket

The Kerala Cricket Association is working to secure high-profile matches, including those featuring the Indian team, at the stadium. If the ICC approves the Karyavattom Stadium as a venue, it will mark a historic milestone for Thiruvananthapuram, hosting a major tournament like the World Cup for the first time. 

Previous international matches

Thiruvananthapuram has previously hosted international matches, including warm-up matches for the Men's ODI World Cup in 2023. The Greenfield Stadium has also hosted six international matches, including two ODIs, where India achieved a record-breaking 317-run victory against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket.

Other venues

Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, the other venues selected to host the Women's ODI World Cup matches are Visakhapatnam, Indore, Guwahati, and Mullanpur (Punjab).

